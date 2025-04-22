Coaching And Hogan Assessment Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership To Elevate Executive Coaching With Embedded Predictive Personality Insights.

Hogan Assessments.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coaching, the world's leading Coaching Enablement PlatformTM, and Hogan Assessment Systems, Inc. (Hogan), the global leader in personality assessment and leadership development, today announced an innovative collaboration poised to transform the coaching industry. By integrating Hogan's scientifically validated personality assessments into a coaching session delivered via the Coaching Coaching Management System, organizations, facilitators, and coaches can leverage personalized data-driven insights to enhance leadership development programs. This empowers professionals to deliver more effective coaching, foster stronger leadership capabilities, and drive meaningful, measurable outcomes.

Key benefits of the Coaching and Hogan Assessments collaboration will include:

Enhanced Coaching Effectiveness: Coaches certified to administer Hogan's assessments can gain access through Coaching's Coaching Enablement Platform to deep personality insights, enabling them to tailor their approach and accelerate coachee growth and development throughout the entire coaching engagement.Streamlined Coaching Management: Organizations can utilize the Hogan assessments while they efficiently manage coaching engagements, track progress, and measure ROI within Coaching's platform, which is specifically designed to operationalize any coaching practice regardless of the number of coaches, clients, or geographic location.Elevated Services: Hogan-certified coaches and Coaching customers will be able to leverage the combined power of two best-in-class solutions - Hogan and Coaching to maximize the impact of coaching delivered.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Hogan Assessments to bring their industry-leading personality assessments to our coaching enablement platform," said Charlotte Saulny, CEO of Coaching. "This collaboration has been in the making for a while, and we are delighted at the elegance our integrated solution delivers to all stakeholders; it creates an elevated experience for coachees, coaches, and program administrators that is truly a game-changer. By combining Hogan's predictive insights with our cutting-edge technology, we are empowering coaches and organizations to deliver transformative coaching experiences that drive leadership growth and organizational success."

"Hogan is excited to collaborate with Coaching to combine our assessments with their innovative coaching platform," said Wendy Howell Hogan, CEO of Hogan Assessments. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in leveraging personality data to enhance coaching effectiveness and scale the impact of coaching across organizations."

About Coaching

Coaching is the world's leading Coaching Enablement PlatformTM, empowering coaches and organizations to deliver, manage, and scale impactful coaching experiences. With cutting-edge technology and a variety of education for both coaches and those seeking the skill of coaching, Coaching is transforming the coaching industry to unlock human potential and drive organizational success.

About Hogan Assessments

Hogan Assessments is the global leader in personality assessment and leadership development. With decades of research and experience, Hogan offers a comprehensive suite of scientifically validated assessments to help organizations select, develop, and retain top talent. Hogan's assessments are used by leading organizations worldwide to build high-performing teams and cultivate effective leaders.

