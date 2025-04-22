Cyber Security Market Size To Garner $500.70 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 12.9% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cyber security market size is forecast to reach USD 500.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% between 2025 and 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. An unprecedented spike in cyber-attacks and the prevalence of sophisticated malware threats have fueled the demand for advanced cyber security tools. Lately, state-of-the-art technologies across manufacturing, banking, information technology, retail and defense sectors have unlocked new growth opportunities amidst rampant malware, phishing denial of service attacks (DoS) and ransomware attacks.

Stakeholders have furthered investments in Internet-of-Things (IoT), edge computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), big data analytics, 5G, and cloud computing to roll out new solutions, boost revenue streams and attract potential business clients. To illustrate, in April 2023, Google, Inc. unveiled Cloud Security AI Workbench, powered by Sec-PaLM. This new model is replete with a slew of security intelligence, including threat indicators and research on software vulnerabilities, and provides AI-powered tools to address cyber security challenges.

Trends suggest an increased traction for cyber security solutions and services in the IT and telecom sector as businesses strive to expand their market penetration and boost product portfolios. Furthermore, soaring digitalization has augured well for telecom companies as they continue to inject funds into 5G, IoT, and cloud, thereby boosting the IT and telecom cybersecurity market.

Lately, demand for remote and hybrid work culture has expedited the need for Bring-Your-Own-PC (BYOPC), which has led to the need for remote management, including endpoint security, data encryption and strong authentication. This is likely to boost the number of endpoint devices, fostering the adoption of unified cyber safety solutions.

A spike in hybrid operating models and remote work has underpinned the adoption of cloud and advanced security measures. The cloud segment is likely to observe a CAGR of 15.9% between 2025 and 2030. The integration of AI in cloud security and companies' emphasis on cloud-based solutions on the back of minimum hardware requirements, low operating costs, and diverse solution availability have spurred segment growth. For instance, automated threat detection and real-time monitoring have prompted industry participants to invest in cloud solutions.

Key market players have joined forces with cloud technology providers to develop DDoS protection solutions and bolster their portfolios. To illustrate, in August 2021, Radware, Inc. collaborated with Internap Holding LLC (INAP), a hybrid IT & enterprise cloud Solutions Company, to utilize its DDoS Protection Services and Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) for organizations across the globe. Meanwhile, in October 2024, Atlas Systems announced the rollout of ComplyScore, a cybersecurity software, to reduce risks for mid-to-large-sized companies.

Cyber Security Market Report Highlights



The hardware segment is poised to depict a high growth rate of 11.7% from 2025 to 2030. Pervasive cyber threats have prompted organizations to upgrade their IT security by enabling real-time monitoring of threats and offering protection by preventing threats from entering computing systems.

The cloud security segment is likely to witness a CAGR of over 15.9% during the forecast period. The demand for cloud security solutions has risen to combat data breaches and phishing attacks.

The IDS/IPS segment could exhibit a CAGR of around 13.4% between 2025 and 2030. Soaring spending on IT security and advancements in network security products will bode well for market growth.

The SMEs segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing concern about cyber threats and the increasing availability of low-cost cyber security solutions have spurred the segment growth.

The healthcare segment is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, largely attributed to soaring cases of cyberattacks, ransomware and data breaches. These trends have prompted regulatory bodies to push for stringent data protection measures, auguring well for the segment. On the regional front, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to cloud adoption, soaring penetration of IoT devices and the surging demand for cyber security jobs.

Cyber Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cyber security market based on offering, security, deployment, organization size, solution, end use, and region:

Cyber Security Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



Hardware

Software

Services Professional Services







Consulting





Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)





Incident Response and Readiness





Implementation and Integration





Training & Education



Others



Managed Services





Managed Detection and Response





Managed Protection and Controls





Managed Security Functions Others

Cyber Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



Endpoint security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security Others

Cyber Security Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



Cloud On-premises

Cyber Security Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



Large Enterprises SMEs

Cyber Security Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

DDoS

Risk and Compliance Management Others

Cyber Security End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



IT and Telecommunications

Retail and E-Commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Marine

Transportation and Logistics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany



France

Russia

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Indonesia



Singapore

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



UAE



South Africa



KSA Israel

List of Key Players of Cyber Security Market



Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

BAE Systems Plc

Broadcom, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. Sophos Ltd

