Unveiling A New Era Of Toughness: G-SHOCK Launches The GA-V01 Series

This evolution is brought to life through a three-phase story:



Phase 1 : Mr. Ibe's rubber ball prototype bursts out of the laboratory window, symbolizing the birth of G-SHOCK's resilient DNA.



Phase 2 : The ball is infused with the Toughness Spirit, transforming it into something more powerful and dynamic.

Phase 3 : The character gains purpose, creativity, and friendship-marking the next step in its journey and G-SHOCK's evolution.

Each colorway in the GA-V01 collection represents a distinct aspect of this character's personality and story, celebrating G-SHOCK's enduring legacy of innovation.

Channeling the spirit of toughness, the GA-V01 series brings bold new energy to the G-SHOCK lineup while staying true to the brand's iconic durability. Its innovative construction centers around a protected core, wrapped in a sleek yet rugged exterior that seamlessly integrates the bezel and band. Oversized dimensional indexes extend over the curved glass, serving as not only as dynamic design statement, but also acts as a shock-absorbing bezel offering protection to the glass. The result is a striking fusion of form and function that redefines what shock resistance can look like.

Taking toughness even further, the GA-V01 introduces Casio's groundbreaking magnetic holding structure. In this new design, the watch hands are attached using magnetic force rather than fixed directly to the shaft. This allows the Shock Release Hand (minute hand) to better absorb and dissipate impact, while also making room for larger hands and greater design freedom.

The GA-V01 exudes boldness with an oversized silhouette that features bumper-style indexes, sharply contoured side buttons, and spherical glass. The analog-digital display features a layered design, combining a metallic openwork dial with a full-screen LCD. At its center, oversized hour and minute hands command attention, while an embedded indicator hand adds a futuristic, high-tech feel. Offered in metallic silver, neon yellow, purple, and matte black colorways, the GA-V01 marks a fearless new chapter in G-SHOCK's legacy of innovation.

The new collection comes equipped with the following features:



Shock-resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Hand shift feature

World time (48 cities)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Double LED light (Super Illuminator) 10-year battery

The GA-V01 Series will retail for $140 at select retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about new releases and the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.