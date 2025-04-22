NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR INNOVATIVE PFAS REMOVAL TECHNOLOGY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New method transforms“forever chemicals” into harmless substances, minimizing hazardous waste.

Reston, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has been awarded U.S. patent number 12,246,974 for a groundbreaking system and method for the efficient and safe removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as“forever chemicals.” This method offers a substantial improvement over existing PFAS removal processes, which often produce more hazardous substances.

The patented technology is applicable to a wide range of contaminated sites, including groundwater, industrial wastewater and other affected environments. The method involves a multi-stage process using concentrated contaminated waste, which is then heated with calcium oxide in a special reactor. This reactor turns the harmful chemicals into harmless ones. Leftover products are released as water vapor and air, ensuring a very clean result.

“This patent represents a significant milestone in our commitment to developing innovative and effective solutions for environmental challenges,” said Mile Corrigan , president and CEO of Noblis.“Our novel PFAS removal technology offers a safer and more efficient way to protect communities from the harmful effects of forever chemicals.”

“Seeing this invention come to fruition is incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Javier Santillan, a Noblis environmental engineer and the lead inventor of the technology.“We focused on creating a process that not only eliminates PFAS but also minimizes the production of hazardous byproducts. I'm excited to see the positive impact this technology will have on environmental cleanup efforts.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions to the federal government that enrich lives and make our nation safer. As a nonprofit organization, we work objectively for the public good and invest in breakthrough solutions to deliver lasting impact on our customers' missions with a strategic focus in the areas of health, space, national security and critical infrastructure. Our domain experts advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, applied and environmental sciences, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and systems engineering.

CONTACT: Heather Williams Noblis, Inc. 571.459.9725 ...