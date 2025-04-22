Australia Denies Reports Of A Ban Or Restrictions On Student Applications From Specific Indian States

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid media reports suggesting that student applications from specific Indian states are being banned or restricted by some Australian educational institutions, the Australian High Commission in New Delhi has strongly refuted the claims.

"The assertion that Indian university student applications from specific Indian states are being banned, or restricted, is incorrect," said a spokesperson at the Australian High Commission, New Delhi.

The official added that Indian students form a significant portion of Australia's international student community.

There are over 125,000 Indian students currently studying in Australia-the second-largest cohort of students from any country, the spokesperson noted.

Strong bilateral ties in education

Highlighting the close relationship between India and Australia in the education sector, the spokesperson said: "India and Australia continue to have a very strong relationship in the field of education. Australia deeply values Indian students, and the Australian Government welcomes their contribution to our classrooms and Australian society."

Visa decisions are sovereign: MEA

Addressing the issue during a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged that immigration decisions lie within the domain of the host country.

"Visa matters are sovereign matters. Whether Australia wants to issue a visa to X or Y, it's their prerogative. So that is how we look at it," Jaiswal stated.

Australian Opposition leader proposes major cuts to student intake

Meanwhile, Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has proposed a significant reduction in international student numbers as part of broader migration reforms aimed at easing the country's housing crisis.

"ANNOUNCED: We will cap international student numbers and reduce permanent migration by 25 per cent-freeing up nearly 40,000 homes in the first year," Dutton said in a post on social platform X.

He argued that Australia's current migration strategy was placing immense pressure on housing availability and affordability, especially in major cities. He vowed to cut the student intake by 80,000, saying the move would help address the housing crisis and make it easier for young Australians to buy homes, according to The Australia Today.

"Since the previous election, international student numbers have increased by 65 per cent-from 5,20,000 to over 8,50,000-coinciding with a 25 per cent rise in median rent across the country," he added.

Uncertainty amid political proposals

While Dutton's proposal is yet to be implemented and remains a political stance rather than government policy, it has raised concerns among international students and education stakeholders in both countries. However, the Australian High Commission's clarification offers some reassurance for prospective Indian students planning to study Down Under.