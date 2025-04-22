SEABOURN UNVEILS 2026-2027 FALL, WINTER, AND SPRING SEASON, FEATURING NEW ITINERARIES EXPLORING JAPAN, CARIBBEAN AND MORE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Seabourn will offer two new Japan voyages in early spring, giving guests the opportunity to experience the country's vibrant plum blossoms in full bloom for the first time. These include a new 12-day voyage from Hong Kong to Tokyo and a 14-day roundtrip sailing from Tokyo on Seabourn Encore. The ship will also showcase the vibrant cultures of Singapore and Southeast Asia through a series of 14-day sailings from Singapore to Hong Kong and two new roundtrip Singapore itineraries: an eight-day voyage departing December 2026 and a 14-day voyage departing January 2027. Meanwhile, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest will explore boutique ports and hidden harbors in the southern Caribbean on seven- to 14-day itineraries, with departures from Sint Maarten, Barbados, San Juan and Miami.

"These new itineraries are designed to immerse our guests in the beauty, culture, and flavors of worldwide destinations, and we can't wait to welcome them on board to experience it firsthand," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "Whether it's exploring vibrant markets with our chefs in Penang, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City or witnessing Japan's breathtaking cherry blossoms in full bloom or indulging in complimentary signature events like Caviar in the Surf at Carambola Beach, St. Croix and Ko Kood, Thailand, our curated voyages will continue to create unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' our guests live for."

Seabourn's itineraries range from seven to 16 days, with options to combine voyages for longer, more immersive voyages. Guests can explore up to 30 UNESCO World Heritage sites while enjoying Seabourn's ultra-luxury signature experiences, including Caviar in the Surf®, Shopping with the Chef, and Marina Day. The itineraries will also feature several overnight stays and mid-voyage Seabourn Journeys, giving guests ample time to explore and savor each destination.

Caribbean

Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest will explore the diverse islands and stunning white-sand beaches of the Caribbean between November 2026 and March 2027, with 20 departures of seven- to 16-day voyages departing from Barbados, St. Maarten, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The season includes visits to 24 ports, 19 islands and countries and seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Historic Bridgetown, Barbados; La Fortaleza and San Juan National Historic Site; and the Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée from Saint Pierre, Martinique. The Caribbean voyages will also include several signature experiences, such as "Shopping with the Chef" excursions in Bridgetown and Marina Day and Caviar in the Surf in Carambola Beach, St. Kitts.

Featured ports and highlights include the following:



Little Bay, Montserrat - The breathtaking natural beauty and volcanic activity of this mountainous island have inspired nicknames such as the "Pompei of the Caribbean" and the "Emerald Isle of the Caribbean." Guests can tour the Soufriere Hills Volcano observatory or the exclusion zone encompassing the southern part of the island. Enjoy a leisurely coastal tour of the island or spend the day lounging on one of the island's many black sand beaches.

Carambola Beach, St. Kitts - Carambola Beach, set along the golden arc of South Friar's Bay, is home to the island's most luxurious beach clubs and restaurants. It is also the setting for Seabourn's signature Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue, where Seabourn officers, many in full uniform, wade into the sea, balancing tablecloth-draped surfboards and coolers brimming with chilled Champagne. Willemstad, Curacao - Delightful Willemstad is the capital of Curacao, a Dutch Caribbean island. Known for its colorful, colonial architecture, its gabled buildings bring to mind Dutch cities, while working windmills dot the countryside. Two bridges connect Otrobanda and Punda, the city's two halves.

Japan & Southeast Asia

Seabourn Encore will embark on a series of immersive sailings across Japan and Southeast Asia between December 2026 and April 2027. The award-winning ultra-luxury ship will explore Japan's spring flowers, Singapore's vibrant cities and Southeast Asia's diverse culinary scene on a series of 11 sailings, ranging from eight to 14 days, visiting more than 46 ports, 11 countries and 19 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

For the first time, Seabourn Encore will explore Japan's spring flower destinations in time for Plum Blossom Season. Guest can witness Japan's enchanting plum blossoms on two new itineraries: a 12-day "Jewels of Taiwan & Japan" sailing from Hong Kong to Tokyo on Feb. 15, 2027, and a 14-day "Sea of Japan & Plum Blossoms" voyage sailing roundtrip Tokyo on Feb. 27, 2027. Guests can also experience Japan's stunning cherry blossoms between March and April 2027 on three curated 14-day roundtrip sailings from Tokyo. Select voyages include extended stays in either Osaka or Kanazawa, Shopping with the Chef experiences in Nagasaki, Kushiro, or Kagoshima, and visits to hidden gems like Toba, Miyako, Sendai, and Hitachinaka.

Notable port highlights include the following:



Osaka, Japan - Known as Japan's Kitchen, the city of Osaka is famous for its photogenic Osaka Castle, set in a park with decorative plum and cherry trees that provide extravagant blooms in the spring. The port city also acts as the gateway for guests to visit Kyoto, which served as the old capital of Japan for more than 1,000 years and is home to numerous national treasures, shrines, temples and spring blossoms.



Kanazawa, Japan - A historic castle town with over 400 years of heritage, Kanazawa blends beautifully restored districts with striking modern architecture. The city's crown jewel is Kenrokuen Garden, often regarded as Japan's most beautiful landscape garden, and its name "Garden of the Six Sublimities," refers to the six essential attributes that make up a perfect garden.

Aburatsu, Japan - Nestled on the picturesque Nichinan Coast in Miyazaki Prefecture, Aburatsu offers an exciting blend of natural beauty and cultural experiences. The waterfront is ideal for leisurely strolls, and the nearby aquarium provides a fascinating glimpse into marine life. Guests can visit the historic Obi Castle ruins and the enchanting Udo-Jingu Shrine, both offering a deep dive into the region's rich history and traditions.

The season will also include two new roundtrip voyages from Singapore: an eight-day "Malaysia & Thailand: Malacca Strait Explorer" voyage and a 14-day "Gulf of Thailand & Malaysian Peninsula." The ship will also offer a series of 14-day itineraries between Singapore and Hong Kong. Select sailings will feature Caviar in the Surf on the pristine shores of Ko Kood, Thailand, exclusive Shopping with the Chef experiences in Penang or Ho Chi Minh City, and overnight stays in Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand, or Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Notable port highlights include the following:



Ko Kood, Thailand - This unspoiled tropical island paradise is the host location of Seabourn's signature Caviar in the Surf beach barbecue party. Sugary white sand, swaying palms and limpid waters invite guests to enjoy watersports, and a feast prepared by Seabourn's world-class culinary staff.



Seabourn Journey - Cambodia & Laos: The Temples of Angkor & Luang Prabang – Available as a pre- and post-cruise package, this six-day package allows guests to discover the fascinating history, culture, and architecture of some of Laos and Cambodia's most famous temples, including the awe-inspiring UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor. Learn how old traditions are adapting to an evolving cultural landscape and marvel at the vibrant atmosphere of the captivating cities of Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Siem Reap.

Deluxe Halong Bay Cruise - This optional shore excursion offers a breathtaking journey through Halong Bay in Vietnam, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its emerald waters and dramatic limestone formations. Sail aboard a traditional wooden junk, enjoying a Vietnamese lunch while passing sheer cliffs, hidden coves, and picturesque islets. Along the way, explore the stunning Hang Co Cave and visit a local fishing village before returning to the ship.

Holiday Voyages

Seabourn has also unveiled a selection of holiday voyages, inviting guests to celebrate the festive season with the ultra-luxury cruise line.

New for 2026, Seabourn Encore will sail a 22-day holiday voyage, departing Dec. 14, 2026, from Singapore and concluding Jan. 5, 2027, in Hong Kong. The itinerary showcases the "best of Southeast Asia," with stops in Malaysia, the Gulf of Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, including a Christmas Day visit to Ko Kood.

Seabourn Quest will sail a 16-day roundtrip Miami itinerary, departing Dec. 20, 2026, with a Christmas Day visit to Carambola Beach and a New Year's Day call to St. John's, Antigua.

Seabourn Ovation will offer a seven-day voyage from Barbados to Sint Maarten voyage, departing Dec. 21, 2026, with a Christmas Day call to Jost van Dyke, and a seven-day voyage from Sint Maarten to Barbados, departing Dec. 28, 2026, featuring a New Year's Day stop in Grenada. These can be combined for a 14-day roundtrip Barbados voyage, departing Dec. 21, 2026.

Early Booking Advantage

Guests who book now through May 14, 2025, can reserve their preferred suite before fares increase and save up to 10% with Seabourn's Early Booking Advantage.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn on 1-800-929-9391 visit or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).

