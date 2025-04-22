IQNOX Launches IQNECT 1.3 - Smarter, Faster, And More Intuitive AI For Codebeamer

Available Now! IQNECT - AI for Codebeamer Release 1.3

- Michael Ottoman, Chief Revenue Officer, IQNOXLAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IQNOX is proud to announce the release of IQNECT 1.3, the latest evolution of its powerful AI-driven Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) integration for PTC's Codebeamer. Built with direct input from the IQNOX Advisory Team and shaped by customer feedback, IQNECT 1.3 introduces significant enhancements focused on efficiency, performance, and usability, further cementing its role as a transformative tool for modern ALM needs.New Features and Enhancements in IQNECT 1.3.Trace Explorer: Visualize how items relate within your project's data model using an interactive, dynamic trace diagram. Expand upstream and downstream relationships, isolate specific paths, zoom, preview, and resolve suspect traces all from a single view..Advanced Semantic Search: Find content based on meaning, not just exact terms. IQNECT's improved semantic engine returns more relevant results and now includes a redesigned UI and advanced filters, making navigation faster and more flexible..Batch Analysis: Analyze entire trackers at once. IQNECT now allows automated analysis of all items within dashboard trackers, eliminating the need for manual, item-by-item review..Enhanced Decomposition and Decompose Tracker Filter: IQNECT simplifies the creation of downstream items using your organization's standards and vocabulary. A new filter makes it easy to target specific tracker types, while duplicate prevention logic ensures clean, efficient decomposition..Analysis Window Redesign: The analysis feature has been updated for a more flexible and user-friendly experience. Open multiple analysis windows, reposition them freely, and seamlessly review suggested improvements with tailored insights based on your company's standards..Tailored Configuration: Tailor IQNECT with your company's specific standards, industry guidelines, and proprietary vocabulary. This ensures that all content analysis, generation, and decomposition are aligned with how your team actually works..Version Selector: Enable smoother adoption and validation by selecting from different IQNECT interface versions to match your rollout needs and server environments..Data Model Improvements: IQNECT 1.3 includes backend updates that enhance performance, expand integration capabilities, and introduce new user roles for improved permission management.Available Now Through Try & BuyIQNECT 1.3 is available today through the IQNOX Try & Buy program. To schedule a demo or start your free trial, visit .About IQNOXFounded in 2019, IQNOX delivers transformative ALM and IoT solutions for companies building the future. Through IQNECT, IQNOX empowers teams with AI tools that boost quality, accelerate productivity, and improve traceability.

