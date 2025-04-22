Nanodems Unveils Next-Gen PSIM Features At ISC West 2025

Nanodems team attended ISC West 2025

Nanodems, a leading provider of PSIM software, presented its latest innovations at the ISC West 2025

- Asli CitakLAS VEGAS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nanodems , a leading provider of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software, proudly presented its latest innovations at the ISC West 2025, drawing strong interest from security professionals, integrators, and enterprise customers.At this year's event, Nanodems showcased two game-changing features of its critical event management platform:AI-Powered Health Check and security-focused digital twins, both designed to revolutionize the way organizations monitor and manage complex security environments.Health Check offers real-time insights into the operational status of all connected security devices, including cameras, DVRs, access control units, and sensors. The intuitive dashboard provides instant visibility into device performance, offline status, and fault history, allowing IT and security teams to proactively resolve issues before they escalate.The newly-introduced security-focused digital twin feature is a tool powered by 3D maps within the NDIS platform, offering users a completely visualized way to monitor their environments. Operators can navigate through floors, zoom into specific zones, and instantly view device statuses or trigger events. This spatial awareness enhances response times and supports faster decision-making during critical incidents.“Visitors were especially impressed with how easily they could identify issues with thousands of devices using our Health Check module, and how naturally they could navigate complex infrastructure with our 3D interface,” said Asli Citak, Marketing Manager at Nanodems.“These features align with our mission to make PSIM not just powerful, but also user-friendly and highly visual.”Nanodems continues to set the standard in integrated physical security management, enabling organizations in critical infrastructure, banking, transportation, and public safety to centralize operations, reduce complexity, and increase situational awareness.

