Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Showcases Top Procedures

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Sands, DDS – a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills – has been featured in two recent articles by Beverly Hills Magazine. The pieces offer readers an in-depth look at Dr. Sands' expertise in smile design and his most sought-after aesthetic dentistry treatments.The first article (1) describes the quality of care patients regularly experience from Dr. Sands and underscores his reputation as a trusted cosmetic dentist for patients from all walks of life. The second piece (2) details five standout procedures offered at Dr. Sands' practice, from porcelain veneers to Zoom!teeth whitening to Invisalignclear aligners and more.Dr. Sands states that he is honored to be recognized by Beverly Hills Magazine and remains dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through world-class cosmetic dental care.(1) Beverly Hills Magazine: Dr. Kevin Sands: Transforming Smiles As A Dentist in Beverly Hills(2) Beverly Hills Magazine: 5 Premier Services by Dr. Kevin Sands, Dentist To The Starsthe-stars/About Kevin B. Sands, DDSDr. Kevin Sands is an internationally acclaimed cosmetic dentist best known as the“Dentist to the Stars,” with a celebrity clientele that includes Kim Kardashian and JoJo Siwa. A graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Dr. Sands is a respected member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). With offices in both Beverly Hills and Dubai, Dr. Sands is frequently featured in television interviews, lifestyle publications, and other media outlets to discuss advancements in cosmetic dentistry. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills, facebook/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

