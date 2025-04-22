403
CMC Networks Announces Leadership Transition
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) - CEO Marisa Trisolino to depart from CMC Networks after successful tenure
- Marisa to continue advising CMC Networks as Board Advisor
Johannesburg, South Africa – 22 April 2025 – CMC Networks, a global service provider headquartered in South Africa, specializing in delivering networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East, today announced a leadership change as CEO Marisa Trisolino will be stepping down from her role, effective 9th May 2025.
Since 2018, Marisa has played a transformative role at CMC Networks, guiding the company through a period of rapid growth, strategic innovation, and its recent acquisition by center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group. Her leadership helped position CMC Networks at the forefront of Africa’s evolving telecoms landscape, with a reputation for performance, agility, and customer-first service.
Marisa brings nearly three decades of telecoms experience, reflecting the strength of the leadership talent developed within CMC Networks.
"We are deeply grateful to Marisa for her vision and dedication to CMC Networks over the years,” said Fahad AlHajeri, Chairman of CMC Networks. “Her impact on the company’s culture, strategy, and overall success has been pivotal. While we will miss her day-to-day leadership, we’re pleased that she will continue to provide guidance as a board advisor.”
CMC Networks is focused on delivering unmatched digital connectivity to its customers and will soon announce further updates regarding its next phase of leadership. The entire CMC Networks team wishes Marisa every success in her next chapter and looks forward to seeing the continued impact of her leadership in the industry.
