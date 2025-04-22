Jones Soda Co. Expands POP Jones Placement Nationwide With Market Basket And Ongoing Retail Resets

Modern soda line builds momentum across key grocery banners including Albertsons, Kroger, Raley's, and Lunds & Byerly's

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) today announced that its prebiotic soda line made with natural ingredients, Pop Jones , is now featured in Modern Beverage POGs across several national and regional chain stores, boosting visibility in a high-traffic grocery chains. This follows Pop Jones' online launch in September 2024, driven by demand for healthier, functional beverages. Pop Jones is now available in over 1500 retail doors and continues to expand each month with new retailers.

POP Jones is a prebiotic craft soda that marks Jones Soda's entry into the high-growth modern soda category. Each 12 oz can contain just 30 calories with ingredients including real juice, 4g of total sugar, 3g of fiber, and 20% RDA of zinc for immune support. Flavors include Watermelon Cucumber, Pineapple Ginger, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Passionfruit, and Mixed Berry & Kiwi, all leveraging Jones' nearly three decades of flavor expertise to deliver big taste in a better-for-you package.

"Pop Jones landing in the below chains per the Modern Beverage POGs is a major milestone," said Scott Harvey, CEO of Jones Soda Co. "We're not just offering a better-for-you soda, we're making it easy for shoppers to grab something that delivers functional benefits and tastes amazing."

The brand continues to gain national traction, with resets completed or underway at top grocery retailers across the country:



Albertsons-Safeway : 683 stores in five divisions (Seattle, Haggen, Intermountain, Southern, Mid-Atlantic, and Shaw's), carrying up to four items.

Kroger : 196 stores in Fred Meyer and QFC divisions; resets to be completed in May.

Market Basket (Northeast) : 87 stores, carrying five items.

Raley's : 120 stores across CA, NV, AZ, and NM, carrying four items.

Lunds & Byerly's : 29 stores, carrying five items.

Hy-Vee : 100 stores, carrying five items.

SpartanNash : 145 stores, carrying five items.

Nugget Markets (CA) : 17 stores, carrying five items. Save Mart (CA) : 150 stores, carrying four items.

With momentum building across major grocery banners and shelf space expanding coast to coast, Pop Jones is quickly establishing itself as a national player in the high-growth functional beverage category. Its growing retail footprint is a direct result of Jones Soda Co.'s strategic focus on innovation, flavor, and function-delivering a better-for-you soda that meets modern consumer demands without sacrificing taste.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSD ) is a leading developer of sodas and hemp-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors, and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the Company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers, spiked soda, and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning hemp beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit , , or

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

