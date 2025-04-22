AMPLIFY To Attend Boardwalk Seminar 2025: Helping Law Firms Elevate Their Brand Through Strategic Marketing

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLIFY is excited to announce its participation in the Boardwalk Seminar 2025 , taking place April 30th - May 2nd at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, NJ . As a leading marketing agency specializing in the legal industry, AMPLIFY is eager to connect with attorneys and law firms looking to enhance their brand, increase visibility, and establish themselves as industry leaders.

Hosted by the New Jersey Association for Justice (NJAJ) , the Boardwalk Seminar is one of the most prominent legal conferences on the East Coast, bringing together trial attorneys, legal professionals, and industry experts for three days of networking and education.

"At AMPLIFY, we understand the unique challenges law firms face in standing out in a crowded legal marketplace," said Matthew Hughes, Chief Brand Ambassador at AMPLIFY. "We're looking forward to meeting legal professionals at the Boardwalk Seminar and sharing how strategic marketing can help them attract clients, build credibility, and grow their firm from the ground up."

Attendees are encouraged to visit AMPLIFY at the event to learn how the agency helps law firms craft compelling narratives, develop strong brand identities, and implement targeted marketing strategies that drive results.

For more information about AMPLIFY and its services, visit or connect with us at the event!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matthew Hughes

Chief Brand Ambassador

AMPLIFY

mhughes@amplifyforlawyers. com



(561) 717-6499

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary/evolutionary boutique legal marketing and content agency based in Miami, New York, New Jersey, Scottsdale, Minneapolis, and Montreal. Committed to reshaping the narrative of legal brands, AMPLIFY focuses on strategic storytelling, brand building, and targeted reach to ensure clients connect with the right audience, in the right places, at the right time. AMPLIFY helps law firms stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Amplify

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED