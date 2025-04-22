Panchayati Raj Representatives To Meet In Panchkula On April 24

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) With the aim of empowering Panchayati Raj institutions to become more robust, accountable, and transparent, the Haryana government will organise a state-level programme on April 24 in Panchkula with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to preside over.

The objective of the event is not only to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system but also to inform elected representatives, especially the women, about their rights, responsibilities, and government schemes, enabling them to be more impactful.

Sharing details about the programme, a spokesperson said thousands of Panchayati Raj representatives from across the state will participate in it.

The large presence of women representatives will mark a significant step towards women empowerment.

The spokesperson added that during the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Bihar's Madhubani that will also be broadcast via video conferencing, providing state's representatives the opportunity to draw inspiration from his guidance.

The spokesperson said there are currently around 80,000 elected representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions across Haryana, with nearly 50 per cent of them being women, an indication of their strong participation in democracy and a symbol of women empowerment.

In line with the vision of the 'triple-engine government', development work in the state is progressing at triple the speed, along with meaningful steps to promote transparency, participation, and accountability.

The spokesperson said this programme will showcase the concept of transparency by demonstrating real-time information on Panchayat functioning, fund utilisation, and development activities.

It is also being organised to provide representatives with information about government schemes and policies, to encourage effective grassroots implementation, and to gather their feedback.

The government aims to make the Panchayati Raj system even more robust, transparent, and accountable so that rural development accelerates and the role of public representatives becomes increasingly effective, the spokesperson added.