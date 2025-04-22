403
Diplomat claims decolonization present in African nation
(MENAFN) Senegal is actively working toward full decolonization, including plans to abandon the France-backed CFA franc currency and reduce reliance on foreign military forces, according to Aminata Toure, the high representative of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
In an interview with RT published Sunday, Toure stated that the CFA franc — introduced by France in 1945 and still used by 14 French-speaking African nations — is outdated and misaligned with the economic aspirations of the region.
“In my view, the CFA franc will soon be a thing of the past,” she said, emphasizing that the currency no longer meets the needs of modern African economies. Toure added that the West African regional bloc ECOWAS is working toward launching a new shared currency called the Eco, which is expected by 2027, though its rollout has been delayed multiple times due to countries not meeting economic convergence benchmarks.
Since taking office a year ago, President Faye has pursued sweeping reforms aimed at economic independence, greater control over national resources, and diversified international partnerships. His government has been revisiting past contracts with foreign entities and has taken a firm position on the presence of French military forces, which are now set to leave Senegal by September.
Toure said the decision to expel French troops was a return to sovereignty: “I don’t know many countries that host foreign troops — that was history,” she remarked.
Additionally, she criticized the now-cancelled 2019 EU fisheries deal with Senegal, calling it “completely unequal” and incompatible with the country’s current priorities.
Looking forward, the diplomat highlighted Senegal’s intention to build stronger ties with alternative global powers, including the BRICS nations. “BRICS shows us that poverty can be eliminated in much less than centuries,” she said, expressing optimism about more balanced global partnerships.
