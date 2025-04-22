403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deputy Premier declares Russia-Namibia trade turnover nearly doubles
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev and Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musawya have met in Windhoek to discuss enhancing trade ties. During his visit, Trutnev highlighted that trade between Russia and Namibia nearly doubled in 2024, underscoring the successful cooperation between the two nations.
Trutnev, who also co-chairs the Intergovernmental Russian-Namibian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, expressed Russia's commitment to continuing its friendly and supportive relationship with Namibia. He emphasized the shared goals and mutual understanding that have marked their long-standing partnership.
Trutnev's visit also included paying respects at Heroes Acre, a national monument, and laying wreaths at the graves of prominent Namibian figures, including former presidents Hage Gottfried Geingob and Sam Nujoma, who passed away recently.
Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990, after Namibia's independence, Russia and Namibia have fostered cooperation across various sectors such as politics, trade, and humanitarian support. Recently, Namibia has expressed interest in collaborating with Russia on nuclear energy projects.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also noted opportunities for cooperation in key industries such as energy, agriculture, and tourism during his visit to Namibia last year. Both countries benefit from a mutual visa-free regime, though Namibia recently imposed visa requirements for citizens from several countries, including the US and the UK.
Trutnev, who also co-chairs the Intergovernmental Russian-Namibian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, expressed Russia's commitment to continuing its friendly and supportive relationship with Namibia. He emphasized the shared goals and mutual understanding that have marked their long-standing partnership.
Trutnev's visit also included paying respects at Heroes Acre, a national monument, and laying wreaths at the graves of prominent Namibian figures, including former presidents Hage Gottfried Geingob and Sam Nujoma, who passed away recently.
Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990, after Namibia's independence, Russia and Namibia have fostered cooperation across various sectors such as politics, trade, and humanitarian support. Recently, Namibia has expressed interest in collaborating with Russia on nuclear energy projects.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also noted opportunities for cooperation in key industries such as energy, agriculture, and tourism during his visit to Namibia last year. Both countries benefit from a mutual visa-free regime, though Namibia recently imposed visa requirements for citizens from several countries, including the US and the UK.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment