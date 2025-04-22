Nader Abu-Yaghi Appointed Director Of Healthcare Services For“Pyramids Health” And“Ability Rehabilitation Medical Cent...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Ghobash Group – a leading and highly diversified UAE-based business conglomerate has appointed Nader Abu-Yaghi as Director of Healthcare Services, spearheading the growth and expansion of its subsidiary companies Pyramids Health (PHS) and Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center (APRMC).

The strategic appointment which became effective at the start of 2025 underscores both PHS and APRMC's commitment to advancing their capabilities across critical growth areas, respectively uplifting standards for home-based healthcare and pediatric rehabilitation in the UAE.

With his extensive expertise, vision and dynamic leadership, Nader's appointment will support the ongoing success of PHS' and APRMC's service portfolios, overseeing the introduction of new services from both entities.

Nader brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience, with a proven track record in business development and strategic innovation across the GCC region, having previously served as Director at NMC ProVita International Medical Center and Senior Vice President of Business Development at TruDoc Healthcare, where he spent nearly five years driving remarkable outcomes.

Elaborating on his leadership appointment and mandate, Nader stated that“With Pyramids Health and Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center both navigating transformational stages in their respective evolution, our teams have been busy building on the core strengths of both of our companies. Today, aligned with our future vision for healthcare, we look forward to introducing a variety of exciting innovations, aimed at strengthening our capabilities and growing our scope of services. Our efforts, as always, are aimed at better serving the needs of our clients and patients, while reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and achieving market leadership”.

About Pyramids Health

Since its establishment in 2012, Pyramids Health Services (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) has been a trusted provider of home-based healthcare services in the UAE. Since 2017, the company has continuously earned the highest level of accreditation in“long term” and“homecare” from CARF International. Today, with its revamped brand identity,“Pyramids Health” continues to take pride in offering the highest standards of continuous or intermittent care to patients, extending a comprehensive range of homecare and healthcare services spanning from basic short-term and long-term home nursing to specialized physiotherapy and medical care encompassing a broad range of patient needs.

About Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center

Established in 2018, Ability Pediatric Rehabilitation Medical Center (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) is a premier multi-disciplinary, family-inclusive facility which provides access to a host of specialized healthcare services for children and adolescents. With a comprehensive range of scientific-based, state-of-the-art services including professional therapy services specifically developed for children on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) range, the Center is operated by highly qualified and specialized health care professionals committed to empowering children with early learning and developmental difficulties with every opportunity to enhance their skills and focus and develop their fullest potential.

