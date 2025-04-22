403
Statement from Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare on Pope Francis’s demise
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A compassionate and visionary leader, his legacy of humility, unity and unwavering commitment to peace has left a profound impact across the world. In the UAE, a nation that champions tolerance and interfaith harmony, his historic visit in 2019 marked a defining moment, strengthening the values of coexistence and mutual respect that we hold dear. Pope Francis’ openness to dialogue, advocacy for the vulnerable, and efforts to bridge divides made him not only a beloved spiritual leader but also a global symbol of hope, compassion, and change. His legacy will continue to inspire communities worldwide."
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare
About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC
Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.
