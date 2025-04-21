RK Logistics Group Expands Customs Bonded Warehouse And Foreign Trade Zones Across Five U.S. States, Leveraging Over 15 Years Of Tariff Management Expertise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by over 15 years of tariff management experience, this additional capacity enhances RK Logistics' ability to deliver efficient, secure, and compliant logistics solutions for global trade. The new facilities bolster RK Logistics' service offerings by providing additional customs bonded warehousing capacity, enabling clients to store imported goods without immediate duty payments. The expanded FTZs will allow businesses to defer, reduce, or eliminate customs duties, streamline operations, and optimize cash flow for goods entering domestic and international markets.

"This expansion underscores our commitment to supporting clients in a complex global trade landscape," said Joe MacLean, CEO of RK Logistics Group. "With over 15 years of tariff management expertise, our expanded customs bonded warehouse capacity and FTZ footprint in key U.S. markets provide businesses with scalable, cost-effective solutions to navigate international trade challenges."

Equipped with advanced inventory management systems, robust security, and full compliance with U.S. Customs Service regulations, these facilities ensure seamless operations for industries such as technology, automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. RK Logistics' deep expertise in tariff management further empowers clients to optimize duty costs and maintain compliance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

For more information about RK Logistics Group's customs bonded warehousing and FTZ services, please visit RKLogisticsgroup or contact Peter O'Donnell, VP of Business Development 800-821-7770, [email protected] .

About RK Logistics Group

RK Logistics Group is a premier provider of customized supply chain solutions, specializing in warehousing, transportation, and value-added logistics services. With over 15 years of tariff management experience, RK Logistics supports businesses across diverse industries optimize their global and domestic supply chains.

