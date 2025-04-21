PM Modi's Saudi Visit To Open New Doors For Indian Businesses: Zafar Sareshwala

MENAFN - IANS) Jeddah, April 21 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Indian businessman Zafar Sareshwala has described the trip as strategically and culturally significant, stating it will mark the beginning of a new era in bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sareshwala pointed out that this will be PM Modi's third visit to Saudi Arabia, and this time he is visiting Jeddah, considered the gateway to the holy city of Mecca. Unlike his previous visits to Riyadh, the Jeddah leg carries special cultural and religious significance. He believes the visit will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also open up new opportunities for Indian expatriates and businesses.

He highlighted that the Indian population in Saudi Arabia is close to 2.8 million and continues to grow. Under the strict labour laws enforced by the Saudi government, even unskilled workers are entitled to a minimum salary of 1,600 riyals (approximately Rs 35,000), along with housing and food allowances. As a result, an average Indian worker can save around Rs 25,000 per month.

Sareshwala emphasised the significant improvement in the condition of Indians in Saudi Arabia over the past nine years. Earlier, the majority of Indian workers came from Kerala, but now there is a growing influx from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal. Moreover, Indians are now holding not just blue-collar jobs but also middle and senior-level positions.

Since 2016, over 1,000 Indian companies have established offices in Saudi Arabia, especially in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, information technology, and artificial intelligence. The rapidly growing Saudi economy, particularly in the construction and IT sectors, is generating fresh opportunities for Indians.

Sareshwala also revealed that his company is planning to collaborate with India's Navratna company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, to set up a domestic gas distribution network in Saudi Arabia. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this project is expected to be signed soon.

He believes PM Modi's visit marks the dawn of a new chapter in India-Saudi relations, with the Prime Minister focused on enhancing both economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The expatriate businessman also expressed concern over some individuals in India making negative remarks about Islam and Muslims, stating that such groups undermine the Prime Minister's broader vision.“There is a section of society in India that wakes up every morning and begins the day by abusing Islam and Muslims. If you look at Twitter or Facebook, you'll find this group active daily,” he said.

Regarding the Waqf law, Sareshwala suggested that those with concerns should directly approach the Prime Minister.“Instead of speaking through the media or in public, I believe the best approach is direct dialogue. Of course, one can approach the Supreme Court - it's a fundamental right - or stage peaceful protests. But ultimately, direct conversation is the best way forward,” he added.