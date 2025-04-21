Tripura’S Gomati District, Ganganagar Block Gets PM Excellence Award 2024

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 21 (IANS) In a moment of pride for Tripura, Gomati district and Ganganagar block of Dhalai District on Monday have been awarded with the prestigious PM Excellence Award 2024, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Announcing the awards, the Chief Minister said that Tripura's Gomati district has been awarded the Prime Minister's Excellence Award 2024 under the Holistic Development of Districts category.

He said that only five districts were selected from across the country through a rigorous process involving multiple stages, site visits, and presentations.

“Government of India had approved the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024 in three categories. Under Category 1, which is Holistic Development of Districts under 11 priority sector programmes, five awards were conferred to only five districts, and Tripura's Gomati District is one of them,” said Saha.

In his post on his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote:“Gomati district shines bright! Heartfelt congratulations to the people of Gomati district and District Magistrate and Collector Tarit Kanti Chakma on receiving the prestigious PM Excellence Award 2024 for 'Holistic Development of Districts'! This achievement showcases the district's remarkable progress and unwavering dedication to excellence.”

He further said,“It's a matter of pride that Ganganagar, an aspirational block in Tripura's Dhalai district, has been honoured with the prestigious PM Excellence Award 2024.”

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of Ganganagar block and Saju Wahid A, District Magistrate and Collector of Dhalai district, who received the award in New Delhi from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Civil Services Day on Monday.

“This achievement reflects the state government's commitment to progress in the region and showcases the block's dedication to excellence,” he said.

The evaluation process for the awards included short-listing of districts and organisations by a Screening Committee chaired by Additional Secretaries, evaluation by an Expert Committee chaired by the Secretary, DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances) and final recommendations by the Empowered Committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary of the government of India.

Under the Holistic Development category, the Award Scheme recognises the performance of District Collectors through targeted delivery to individual beneficiaries and implementation using a saturation approach.

The applications were evaluated on three parameters - Good Governance, Qualitative, and Quantitative outcomes. Gomati District received the PM Excellence Award with a Trophy, a Scroll, and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh, which will be utilised for implementing projects and programmes or bridging resource gaps in any area of public welfare.