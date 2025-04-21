Celebrities From South Indian Film Industries Condole Death Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin and Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi were among several south Indian film industry professionals who condoled the demise of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Producer, former actor and the current Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, in his condolence message, said,“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Pope Francis. His passing is a profound loss to the Catholic world and beyond. He was a true servant of peace, compassion, and humanity. Pope Francis's enduring legacy of love, humility, and service will continue to inspire generations across the globe. #PopeFrancis.”

Actor and Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi too expressed his condolences.

Taking to his X timeline, Suresh Gopi said,“Mourning the loss of Pope Francis. Heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. His legacy of love, compassion and service will inspire generations. May his soul rest in peace and guide us towards kindness and understanding.”

Several other south Indian film celebrities too expressed their condolences.

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu too took to his X timeline to pay homage. He wrote,“Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A towering symbol of compassion, humility, and peace. He touched millions with his grace and moral courage. The world has lost a spiritual giant. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Actress and politician Gautami Tadimalla, in her condolence message, said,“I mourn the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a towering beacon of spiritual hope and a most gentle reformer who sought to heal his flock in many ways. His mercy, humility and dedication to uplifting those most shunned and overlooked, shall inspire humanity for generations to come. My deepest condolences to the Catholic community and I pray that His soul may forever rest in God.”

