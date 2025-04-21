How To Make Your Pet Eco-Friendly

MENAFN - PR Newswire)People generate a lot of waste. Just think about the amount of trash your household makes every week. Anyone who has ever had a pet also knows that pets are messy too. Every year, 10 million tons of pet waste goes into landfills. Though we cannot reduce the amount of waste our pets produce, we can reduce the environmental impact.

If you live in a cat household, consider switching from clay-based litter to a biodegradable litter. Clay-based litter may be inexpensive, but it is not great for the environment. Sodium bentonite, its main ingredient, is obtaining using strip mining, which is energy-intensive, destroys habitats, and can lead to soil erosion and water contamination. Clay-based litter also contains chemical additives and is non-biodegradable, remaining in landfills forever. Biodegradable litter on the other hand, such as ökocat, is sustainably sourced from rescued wood and contains no synthetic chemicals, no toxic dyes, and no added artificial fragrances. It is even packaged in a fully recyclable paper bag. By switching to a biodegradable litter, you can cut down on the estimated 2 million tons of clay litter that end up in landfills every year.

For dog owners, instead of using regular plastic bags to pick up after them, switch to biodegradable bags. Biodegradable poop bags are made from plant-based materials and compostable. An even better option is to use an in-ground waste disposal system. In-ground waste disposal systems are mini septic systems that allow you to dispose of your dog's waste right in your back yard. There are several companies that sell kits you can buy to create your own environmentally friendly dog waste disposal system.

Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute

It goes without saying that pet parents should and always, always, always pick up after their pet. Besides being extremely inconsiderate, leaving their pet's waste behind can pollute water sources from runoff. It also paints all pet parents, including the responsible ones, in a negative light. Pet parents should follow the backpacker motto and "take only memories, leave only footprints (or pawprints)."

Buy in Bulk

Buying pet food and pet supplies in bulk not only saves money, but also cuts down on packaging waste, and conserves fuel and lowers emissions by eliminating extra trips to the store.

Buy Green

Your purchasing decisions can make a difference. Buy pet products made from recycled or sustainable materials. Nowadays it's easy to find environmentally friendly leashes, collars, beds, and toys. You can even find stylish sustainable cat furniture. PetPals makes all kinds of eco-friendly cat trees and scratchers designed to provide your cat with a place to relax, hide, scratch, and play. Their Walk Up cat tree is handwoven with recycled paper rope that is decomposable and can go in your compost bin after plenty of usage. The durable cat scratching post is crafted with natural sisal rope to encourage healthy scratching. All parts can be replaced individually if needed to help reduce waste and prolong your cat tree's longevity. PetPals even has a cat tree recycling program that not only helps the earth but helps local animal shelters and rescues.

Pet Overpopulation

Oopsies happen. To avoid unplanned litters, spay or neuter your pet to ensure that they are not contributing to the pet over-population problem. You can also donate your old towels, blankets to a nearby shelter. Shelters spend millions of dollars caring for homeless pets and your donations not only help you declutter, but also helps the shelter cut costs, and can give a shelter pet a cozy blanket to sleep on. If you have the time, consider volunteering at a nearby shelter.

Adopt a Shelter Pet

If you are thinking about getting a pet, don't overlook your local animal shelter or pet rescue. There are lots of amazing animals that need a good home. While adopting one of these deserving pets may not lower emissions or save fuel, it can save a life.

Earth Month is a timely reminder that we're all part of something bigger. Follow these tips to make your pet eco-friendlier. Our choices and our actions can be part of the problem, or part of the solution.

Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author.

