Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


NCSA President, Kuwaiti Counterpart Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation


2025-04-21 09:11:21
QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NSCA) HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki met virtually on Monday with Head of the Kuwait National Cybersecurity Center HE Abeer Anwar Al-Awadhi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the field of cyber security, as well as ways to develop and enhance cooperation in this field.

