NCSA President, Kuwaiti Counterpart Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NSCA) HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki met virtually on Monday with Head of the Kuwait National Cybersecurity Center HE Abeer Anwar Al-Awadhi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the field of cyber security, as well as ways to develop and enhance cooperation in this field.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.