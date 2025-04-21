Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Size To Hit USD 15.36 Billion By 2032, Driven By AI Integration And Rising Incidence Of Fraudulent Claims | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, the global healthcare fraud detection market growth is fueled by increasing fraud schemes, regulatory pressure, and demand for advanced fraud analytics solutions. Austin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market , valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 15.36 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 21.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is experiencing high growth rates, stimulated by the growing incidence of healthcare fraud and increased utilization of advanced analytics solutions. Growth is propelled by the heightened sophistication of fraudulent transactions and the imperative for effective detection processes.

The U.S. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market was valued at USD 0.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.29% from 2024-2032. The United States has a leading position in the North American healthcare fraud detection market, heavily dominating the region. This dominance stems from the prevalence of high rates of fraudulent schemes like billing fraud, upcoding, and identity theft across the U.S. healthcare environment. Public and private institutions are responding by investing heavily in sophisticated analytics and artificial intelligence-based fraud detection systems, solidifying the U.S.'s position at the center of the regional market.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.54 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.36 billion CAGR CAGR of 21.66% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Dynamics

By Solution Type, Descriptive Analytics Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the Descriptive Analytics segment dominated the healthcare fraud detection market with 40.12% because it plays an instrumental role in discovering historical fraud trends and billing irregularities. This solution type allows health care organizations to review large amounts of retrospective claims and transactional data to detect anomalies like duplicate billing, upcoding, or phantom claims. Its simplicity to deliver clear and comprehensible insights without the need for advanced predictive functionality made it a popular tool with both public and private payers of healthcare. In addition, growing usage of business intelligence dashboards and data visualizations has enabled non-technical professionals to apply descriptive analytics, contributing further to its role in the healthcare industry for fraud tracking and compliance reporting.

By Delivery Mode, the On-Premises Segment Dominates the Market

The On-Premises segment dominated the healthcare fraud detection market with 56.20% market share in 2023, as it exercised greater control over data security, privacy, and compliance. Health care providers and insurers dealing with sensitive patient data favored on-premises models to avoid data breach risks and violations of rules and regulations. With this approach, confidential medical records are never kept outside of internal servers and align with severe health care norms like HIPAA in the United States. Also, sizeable healthcare organizations with strong IT infrastructures prefer on-premises installations to tailor and integrate fraud detection solutions with their legacy platforms, ensuring that they maintain confidence in fraud analytics operations being securely and locally managed.

By Component, Software Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the Software segment dominated the healthcare fraud detection market with 70.20% market share, as the demand for sophisticated analytical software that could spot fraudulent claims in real-time grew. Software solutions make it possible to automate sophisticated data processing and integration with electronic health records (EHRs), enhancing efficiency and precision in detecting fraud. The growth of AI- and machine learning-powered platforms has further boosted predictive capabilities to enable organizations to anticipate potential fraud. In addition, ongoing product innovation and customizable functionalities have made software solutions the pillars of contemporary fraud detection systems, especially among insurers and medical providers.

By Application, Insurance Claims Review Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the Insurance Claims Review segment dominated the healthcare fraud detection market with a 38.15% market share, primarily because of growing numbers of false insurance claims and the necessity to have stringent verification processes. It encompasses both prepayment and postpayment review activities, allowing payers in healthcare to identify and prevent irregularities before incurring financial losses. Growing regulatory pressures on insurers to increase transparency and accuracy in the settlement of claims have also fueled demand. Furthermore, the incorporation of data analytics and artificial intelligence into claims review systems has also enhanced detection rates, leading to extensive use of these technologies by both public and private insurers.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segmentation

North America Dominated the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, Asia Pacific Expected to experience the Fastest Growth

North America dominated the healthcare fraud detection market with a 42.36% market share in 2023, owing to the predominant usage of digital health technologies and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. The region has a heavy workload of healthcare claims and sees high rates of fraudulent billing and coding, fueling the need for effective fraud detection systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the healthcare fraud detection market with 22.72% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by growing healthcare systems, increasing use of electronic health records, and heightened awareness of fraud threats in emerging economies such as India and China. Governments in the region are stepping up digitalization initiatives and imposing tighter regulations, leading providers and payers to invest in AI-based fraud analytics to minimize financial losses and enhance care integrity.





