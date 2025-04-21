Ukrainian Troops Repel Russian Motorcycle Assault In Toretsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have thwarted an attempt by the Russian invaders to break through on motorcycles in the Toretsk sector of the front.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khyzhak (Predator) Combined Brigade under the Ukrainian Patrol Police Department reported this on Facebook .

"A dozen motorcycles with paratroopers - another enemy attempt to break through. The Defense Forces respond with gunfire. FPV drones and Khyzhak's aerial munitions are also in action," the statement reads.

The military noted that they first destroyed the motorcycles and then their "passengers". Those who managed to reach the nearby tree lines are not expected to last long there.

Ukrainian border guardsfour Russian positions, two shelters in Kharkiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day, April 20, there were 96 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.