UCMAS MP To Host Grand State Level Competition (SLC) 2025 In Indore

UCMAS MP to Host State Level Abacus Competition 2025 in Indore, Showcasing Brain Development, Mental Math & Student Excellence Across Madhya Pradesh

- Neeraj Goyal

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UCMAS Madhya Pradesh, a leading name in abacus education in India, proudly announces the return of its flagship event – the UCMAS State Level Competition (SLC) 2025 which is the best abacus online classes in india , to be held on April 25th and 26th at the Basketball Complex, Indore. This much-anticipated event brings together over 5,000 students from across the state for a vibrant celebration of mental arithmetic mastery and early cognitive development.

Organized under the leadership of Mr. Neeraj Goel, State Master Franchise Owner of UCMAS MP, this year's SLC promises to be even more spectacular than its record-setting 2024 edition. With the support of over 150 UCMAS franchise centers across Madhya Pradesh, this event underscores the growing popularity of UCMAS abacus classes and the undeniable benefits of UCMAS training.

What Makes SLC 2025 a Must-Attend Event?

Over 5,000 Students Showcasing Abacus Mental Math: Students aged 5–13 will compete using the UCMAS abacus & mental math program, demonstrating extraordinary speed and precision in solving arithmetic challenges often faster than calculators.

Real-Time Proof of UCMAS Benefits: Parents will witness firsthand how UCMAS develops sharper concentration, improved memory, enhanced listening skills, and faster decision-making.

Celebrating the Power of Brain Development: SLC 2025 is not just a competition; it's a movement that highlights the importance of abacus learning and the advantages of mental math at an early age.

Why Choose UCMAS?

UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System) is a globally recognized abacus academy known for its structured mental math curriculum. The UCMAS course structure includes multiple levels designed to progressively boost a child's cognitive abilities. The difference between UCMAS and SIP Abacus lies in UCMAS's holistic approach, integrating visual, auditory, and kinesthetic learning with online practice tests, competitions, and real-time evaluations.

Whether you're searching for the best abacus classes near me , looking to understand the UC MAS full form, or comparing UCMAS vs SIP, UCMAS MP remains a benchmark of excellence.

Event Information:

What: UCMAS State Level Competition (SLC) 2025

When: April 25–26, 2025

Where: Basketball Complex, Indore

Who Should Attend: Parents, educators, school leaders, and anyone interested in abacus training and mental arithmetic education

Additional Highlights:

Interactive stalls showcasing abacus course details, learning tools, and games

On-site support for abacus registration, UCMAS franchise inquiries, and student enrollment

Guidance on how UCMAS works, fees, levels, and training for teachers

About UCMAS MP:

Under Mr. Neeraj Goel's dynamic leadership, UCMAS Indore and its network have set new standards for abacus coaching in India. As the Master Franchise holder for Madhya Pradesh, he actively manages and supports a thriving network of 300+ successful franchise centers, promoting UCMAS MP as India's top ROI-based franchise model with a proven 100% success rate. His visionary approach has made UCMAS MP a top choice for parents searching for“abacus near me”, exploring UCMAS reviews, or evaluating UCMAS education advantages and disadvantages. The franchise continues to lead in mental mathematics innovation, delivering transformative learning with a strong commitment to excellence.

For More Information or to Register:

📧 Email: ...

📞 Phone: +91 98262 51120 / +91 92292 29444

NEERAJ GOEL

ABACUS EDUCATION PVT LTD

+91 98262 51120



