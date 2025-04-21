403
China Voices Opposition to U.S. Trade Deals That Undermine Its Interests
(MENAFN) On Monday, China strongly voiced its opposition to any agreements between the United States and its trade allies that would harm Chinese interests, especially amid a wave of tariffs.
A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry declared in a statement that if such actions take place, China "will not accept it and will resolutely take corresponding countermeasures."
This statement was made following reports that the United States is allegedly preparing to pressure other nations to reduce trade relations with China in return for relief from tariffs, according to a media source.
A fact sheet published by the White House last week indicated that Chinese goods exported to the U.S. could be hit with tariffs as high as 245%.
The spokesperson added that China is both determined and capable of defending its rightful interests.
"Under the guise of so-called 'reciprocity,' the United States has been recently arbitrarily imposing tariffs on all its trading partners while pressuring them to engage in so-called reciprocal tariff negotiations," the representative stated.
"This is essentially using the banner of 'reciprocity' as a pretext to pursue hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying in the field of international economy and trade.”
