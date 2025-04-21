403
Israeli Military Temporarily Pauses Training
(MENAFN) Due to a series of “serious incidents” that caused fatalities among soldiers and accidental discharges of firearms, Israel’s Chief of General Staff, Eyal Zamir, ordered a temporary pause in all military training activities, based on a public broadcaster.
This suspension, initially set for one day, could be extended depending on further assessments.
The recent events involved the deaths of troops and errors involving ammunition, prompting a renewed focus on enhancing the safety of personnel.
The mishaps cited included an unintentional discharge of a machine gun within a Namer armored vehicle and a military transport triggering a landmine, as highlighted in the report.
Additional accidents encompassed a troop transport vehicle flipping over in a water-filled trench, a service member falling into a well, and several instances of misdirected artillery and firearms discharges.
Military authorities emphasized that training exercises would remain paused at least until Monday, with the goal of “bolstering safety protocols to protect soldiers’ lives, particularly amid ongoing wartime,” as the broadcaster stated.
This directive comes against the backdrop of a devastating military campaign in Gaza that has, since October 2023, resulted in the deaths of over 51,000 Palestinians—predominantly women and children.
In a related development, the International Criminal Court in November 2024 issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their actions in Gaza.
