Musk focuses on increasing global population with “legion” of high-intelligence children
(MENAFN) Elon Musk is reportedly focused on increasing the global population with a “legion” of high-intelligence children to prevent the collapse of human civilization due to falling birth rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday.
The investigation delves into what the paper describes as a "harem drama" involving Musk, who is closely connected with US President Donald Trump. The report claims Musk has fathered at least 14 children with four different women, though the actual number could be higher. These relationships, according to sources, often involve hush-money payments and heated disputes over parenting.
Musk's reproductive ambitions are driven by a grim outlook on the future, where he believes humanity may face extinction due to declining demographics. The report claims he is motivated to address this issue by increasing the number of high-intelligence individuals on Earth.
Musk allegedly referred to his children as a “legion” in a message, using the term commonly associated with ancient Roman military units, and expressed his desire to have more children with additional women, possibly through surrogates, in order to reach what he sees as an ideal number before an impending crisis.
The report also mentions that Musk has used his platform, X (formerly Twitter), to recruit potential mothers, often targeting women he has never met but who are prominent in social circles.
Musk has long been vocal about concerns over low birth rates, calling them "one of the biggest risks to civilization" and warning that the lack of children could lead to societal collapse.
However, Musk's personal life has faced significant criticism. His daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who cut ties with him and transitioned, has referred to him as a "serial adulterer," while Musk is also embroiled in a custody dispute with musician Grimes, who has accused him of keeping their child from visiting family for months.
