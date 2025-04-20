403
Enish Dubai Redefines Ladies Night with an African Twist
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Enish, the city’s premier Pan-African restaurant, brings a unique touch to Dubai’s nightlife scene with its Ladies Night, offering an exceptional blend of culture, cuisine, and chic ambiance. This isn’t just another night out; it’s an immersive journey into the vibrant flavors and sounds of Africa—all set in the heart of Dubai.
Every Tuesday from 9 PM to 12 AM, Enish transforms into a vibrant hub where ladies can unwind and enjoy an exclusive package that includes:
· Shisha & 2 cocktails for just AED 99
· A bucket of beer for AED 150 — perfect for a shared celebration with friends
· 2 complimentary welcome drinks for all ladies
Set within Enish’s luxurious interiors, which seamlessly blend modern elegance with authentic African influences, the Ladies Night experience is designed to be a midweek retreat like no other. Guests can expect Afrobeat tunes, a lively atmosphere, and impeccable service—whether you’re catching up with friends, enjoying a laid-back evening, or taking to the dance floor.
Reserve Your Spot Now!
Make your Tuesdays unforgettable. Book your table today by calling +971549985860 or visiting Whether it’s a night of cocktails and conversation or music and dancing, Enish promises a Ladies Night that’s truly unique.
