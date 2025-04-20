Troubles May Mount For Sheikh Hasina As Bangladesh Police Seeks Interpol 'Red Notice' Against Former PM

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has reportedly requested Interpol for a "red notice" against 12 people, including former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the Daily Star, the assistant inspector general (media) at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) confirmed the reports, saying the NCB branch makes such requests to Interpol based on appeals received from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies.

"These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings," he said.

Interpol plays a key role in identifying the locations of fugitives residing abroad, the official was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, a red notic is used by Interpol to help locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar legal action.

Weeks after Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government on August 8, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for“crimes against humanity and genocide”.

In November last year, the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal had formally requested the Police Headquarters to seek Interpol's assistance in arresting Sheikh Hasina and others deemed fugitives.

On January 21, Bangladesh's interim government said it will continue its efforts to bring deposed Hasina back from India and will seek international intervention if necessary.

Hasina , 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League 's (AL) regime.

Bangladesh has been under an interim administration since August 2024, when Hasina was forced to step down amid widespread student-led protests organised by the movement Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

The unrest, driven by allegations of authoritarianism, corruption, and political repression, culminated in Hasina's departure to India and the collapse of her nearly 16-year Awami League government.