Oman Confirms Progress In Iran-US Nuclear Talks, Next Round To Be Held In Muscat

Muscat, April 20 (IANS) Oman's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff have agreed to move into the next phase of negotiations aimed at reaching a fair, lasting, and binding agreement on Tehran's nuclear issues.

Araghchi and Witkoff held indirect talks earlier in the day in Rome, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi mediating the discussions, Xinhua news agency reported.

A spokesperson from the Omani Foreign Ministry said that dialogue and clear communication remain essential to achieving "a mutually credible agreement and understanding for the benefit of all concerned regionally and internationally."

It was also agreed that the next round of talks will be held in Muscat in the coming days.

Albusaidi expressed appreciation on the social media platform X for the spirit of cooperation shown by both parties.

"I would like to thank Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Presidential Envoy Mr Steve Witkoff for their highly constructive approach to the talks today. These talks are gaining momentum and now even the unlikely is possible," he said.

The second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran kicked off in Italy on Saturday as both sides discuss Tehran's civilian nuclear programme and the termination of American sanctions against the country.

The talks led by Iranian Foreign Minister and US President's Special Envoy to the Middle are hosted by Oman's Embassy in Rome.

On Friday, addressing a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Araghchi said that Tehran will approach the talks on Saturday with seriousness and full determination, despite“serious doubts” about the intentions of the other side.