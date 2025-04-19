No Immediate Flood Threat In Kashmir: I&FC

The reassurance came during an emergency meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri in Srinagar to evaluate the ground situation and direct coordinated response measures. The I&FC Department presented real-time data on water levels across the Jhelum and its tributaries, stating that all readings remain well below the danger mark.

Despite the absence of a flood threat, the Div Com directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to deploy dewatering pumps in waterlogged areas to prevent localised flooding and ensure smooth urban drainage.

The meeting reviewed reports of crop damage in Shopian district following a hailstorm and instances of wind-related damage to structures in other areas. Deputy Commissioners were instructed to extend immediate relief to affected families as per official norms.

To maintain uninterrupted essential services, the Chief Engineer of KPDCL was asked to restore damaged power lines and transformers on priority. The Div Com also took stock of the availability of essential commodities, including food grains, LPG and petroleum products.

Emphasising road safety, Bidhuri directed the Traffic Police to issue travel advisories for weather-sensitive routes such as the Gurez road, Mughal road, Sinthan Top, and Razdan Top to avoid the stranding of passengers amid changing weather conditions.

Health services were also reviewed, with instructions issued to ensure the smooth operation of hospitals and health centres across affected regions.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner SMC, all Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials from departments, including the IMD, Health, FCS&CA, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, ULB, LCMA, and various engineering wings.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current weather system is expected to begin receding from late Saturday night, with gradual improvement forecast through Sunday afternoon.

Control rooms have been activated in all districts to ensure prompt coordination, real-time assessment, and response to any emergencies, even as officials maintain heightened alertness across vulnerable zones.

