Moscow: Several Russian writers highlighted the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Moscow and the meeting with Russian President HE Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the key topics discussed during their talks. One writer described it as the calmest visit by a foreign leader to Moscow throughout the observation period.

Russian writer Andrei Kolesnikov stated that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Russia was the calmest visit by a foreign leader to Moscow. In an article published by the Russian newspaper Kommersant on how Moscow welcomed HH the Amir of Qatar, Kolesnikov noted that sometimes quiet people come to Moscow, which was evident during HH the Amir's visit. His Highness arrived silently and was received by HE Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and discreetly by Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft.

Kolesnikov added that the journalists accompanying HH the Amir were exemplary in their calmness, contrasting with his expectations. They quietly placed their cameras without interfering, creating an unusual yet hurried atmosphere, especially among Qatari journalists who had to keep up with HH the Amir's entourage. Russian officials were also calm and concise, with Yuri Ushakov and Dmitry Peskov nodding gently and answering journalists' questions with precise expressions that left no room for further inquiries.



During the discussions, HH the Amir told HE Putin that a few days ago, the President of Syria Ahmed Al Sharaa was in Qatar, adding that they talked extensively about the historical relations between Syria and Russia, which remain strategic, stressing that he is determined to continue this cooperation and build mutual respect and interaction.

This indicates that HH the Amir spoke with Al Sharaa on behalf of Russia, deserving special thanks for his efforts, which may ensure the survival of Russian bases in Syria.

Russian writer Anastasia Stepanova, in an analysis published on RT, noted that the remarks during the meeting between HE President Putin and HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reflected the longstanding and positive traditions of mutual relations. At the beginning of the meeting, HE Putin pointed out that HH the Amir's last visit to Russia was in 2018, and bilateral relations continue to strengthen actively. He described Qatar as one of Russia's priority partners, particularly in the Middle East, with a long-standing tradition of good mutual relations. HH the Amir expressed Qatar's pride in the investment cooperation achieved in various fields, particularly in healthcare and pharmaceutical production.

Russian writer Sergey Kudrin stated that HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was very pleased to meet HE Putin, and the talks were conducted in a friendly and highly positive atmosphere. In an article published by the Russian newspaper KP on HE Putin and HH the Amir Talks, Kudrin highlighted the topics discussed during the meeting, including bilateral, economic, and trade relations, Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Similarly, Russian writer Edmund Zhelbunov noted that Qatari-Russian relations are developing dynamically. In recent years, HH the Amir has visited Russia four times, and there are excellent relations at the level of foreign policy departments. Sergey Lavrov frequently visits Doha and is well-acquainted with HH the Amir's delegation. HE President Putin personally received HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

In an article published on the Russian NTV website on bilateral relations, Zhelbunov emphasized that Russia and Qatar are connected not only by friendship but also by special relations, as repeatedly affirmed by the two leaders during personal meetings and phone calls. He highlighted shared interests in various fields, including trade, food, and military-technical cooperation. Qatar is also a significant player in the energy market and a major investor in the Russian economy.