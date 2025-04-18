Herman Law Leads Fight To Stop HB1378 As Survivors Speak Out Before Justice Is Denied

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse represented by Herman Law urged lawmakers to reject House Bill 1378 and asked victims to come forward for their right to seek justice.

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful display of courage, survivors of childhood sexual abuse gathered today at War Memorial Plaza in Baltimore to warn the public about the devastating impact of the Maryland House Bill 1378 (HB1378), which could take effect on June 1, 2025, unless it is stopped.

Hosted by Herman Law, a nationally recognized firm representing victims of sexual abuse, the press conference featured emotional testimonies from nine survivors who publicly shared their stories for the first time. Their message was clear: HB1378 must not become law.

In a heartfelt speech, one survivor shared, "I came up here today because I want you to understand that many of us went through this as youth, and it definitely changed the trajectory of our lives. It affected how we've been able to navigate any kind of turmoil, because it broke us on the inside."

If enacted, HB1378 would roll back critical legal protections for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. The bill would reduce the cap on noneconomic damages to less than half of the current amount and lower the financial liability of schools, government entities and other institutions. It would also place strict limits on attorney fees, which could hinder survivors' access to experienced legal representation for complex cases.

"This bill threatens to undo years of progress in our fight for justice," said Daniel Ellis, senior attorney at Herman Law. "It puts arbitrary limits on how survivors can seek accountability, and that's something we cannot stand by and allow to happen."

The bill's impact would disproportionately affect cases that were previously time-barred but reopened after Maryland lifted the statute of limitations in 2023. HB1378 would reintroduce barriers, making it harder for victims to be heard in court and shielding institutions from full accountability.

"The trauma these survivors endured cannot be reduced to a number or a deadline," added Ellis. "HB1378 isn't just about legal limits - it's about silencing voices that are only now being heard."

Speaking on behalf of her incarcerated son, one mother shared: "My son asked me to be his voice. His entire life has been impacted by the abuse he suffered. It's affected his mental state, his physical health and led to struggles with criminal activity, incarceration, depression, suicide attempts, and drug and alcohol use. He still suffers from nightmares, anxiety and trauma-related issues. The impact hasn't only changed his life - it's affected my life and the life of his son, too."

Another survivor added, "As men, we're often embarrassed to admit we were assaulted by another man. After [many] years, I can now finally ... hold these people responsible."

The press conference concluded with a unified plea to Maryland lawmakers to prevent HB1378 from becoming law. Survivors, advocates and attorneys warned that the bill would not only undo meaningful progress but also discourage others from coming forward. Herman Law emphasized that now is not the time to limit justice, but to strengthen support for those still finding the courage to speak. Attendees of the press conference urged the public and media to amplify survivor voices, raise awareness of the bill's impact and stand against policies that would make it harder for victims to seek accountability.

As momentum builds against HB1378, survivors and advocates are calling on Maryland Governor Wes Moore to listen to their voices and stop the bill before it becomes law. With the stroke of a pen, the Governor has the power to preserve the hard-won progress made for survivors of childhood sexual abuse across the state.

Speaking publicly for the first time, one survivor said, "After 40-some years of holding onto a secret I swore I'd take to the grave, my brothers out here today gave me the courage to finally step up and say something - and I appreciate that. I've been through countless institutions - mental health facilities, psych wards, substance abuse counseling - but none of it gave me peace until this moment. This is the first time, other than speaking to my attorney, that I've actually stood up and told someone what happened to me. I hope anyone else who's suffered like we have finds the strength to come forward too."

While another survivor was sharing his story, he said, "I held it in for a long, long time because I felt like I was responsible. As a 48-year-old man, I now realize that by keeping my silence, I was allowing other kids to go through what I went through."

As a final plea, one survivor urged others to come forward: "To anybody watching - listen, we need you to come out and speak up. We were taken advantage of as kids, and now we're adults still carrying that pain. They've got to be held accountable. So, if you're out there, forget everything else - just speak up ... Please, speak up."

Those seeking support are encouraged to begin the healing process today and contact Herman Law. All consultations are free and strictly confidential. Survivors can speak with a member of the Herman Law team by calling 1-866-850-3766 or by visiting their website at HermanLaw/Maryland .

For more information on Herman Law, visit HermanLaw .

About Herman Law

Herman Law is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse. Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by guiding them through civil litigation with compassion and integrity. For more information, visit HermanLaw .

