Dickey’S Barbecue Pit In Westminster Hosts Special Benefit Concert Featuring Matsiko World Orphan Choir

Denver, CO, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 18, something extraordinary is happening inside a barbecue joint on Sheridan Boulevard . The Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Westminster will be filled not only with the aroma of hickory-smoked brisket but with the uplifting voices of children who've endured unthinkable hardship and are now singing their way toward a better future.

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir, made up of children from some of the world's most vulnerable communities, will perform a moving, one-of-a-kind benefit concert inside the Westminster dining room from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. These children don't just sing. They share stories of resilience, faith and dreams still unfolding. And on this night, every bite of barbecue will help carry those dreams even further.

In the spirit of Doing Good on Good Friday, 20% of all sale s throughout the day will be donated to Matsiko Children International, a nonprofit that provides long-term educational sponsorships to orphaned and at-risk children around the world – giving them the tools to break cycles of poverty and thrive.

“I've never met a group of kids who sing with such joy, knowing how far they've come,” said Bobby Rusnak, owner of the Westminster Dickey's.“When you hear them perform, you feel something deep inside. We wanted to open our doors and our hearts to be part of their journey.”

Since 2004, Matsiko Children International has sponsored thousands of children through university or vocational school, changing not only their lives but entire communities. The choir travels to raise awareness and share the power of what's possible when kids are simply given a chance.

“These children are not defined by their past. They're defined by their promise,” said Don Windham, Founder and President of Matsiko Children International.“With each note they sing, they remind us of the strength of the human spirit and what's possible when we choose compassion.”

The Dickey's Barbecue brand, now in its 83rd year, continues to stand firm in its belief that food can bring people together as well as fuel something much greater than a meal.

“At Dickey's , we're more than a restaurant. We're a family,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“And when you welcome these children into your dining room, into your city and into your heart, you realize the true meaning of community.”

“The work Matsiko is doing is truly transformational. It's lifting lives through love, education and opportunity,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“We're proud to stand beside them and I want to give a special thanks to our Westminster owner, Bobby Rusnak, for leading with heart and bringing this beautiful event to life. This isn't just a concert, it's a moment that reminds us all of what's possible when community comes together.”

Join us this Good Friday for a meal that feeds more than your appetite. Bring your family and friends, and experience an unforgettable evening of song, soul and support. Every meal matters and every guest helps make a difference.

Come dine for a cause at:

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

8715 Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO 80003

Matsiko World Orphan Choir Performance | 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

20% of all sales on April 18 will be donated to Matsiko Children International

