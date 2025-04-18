Pronovos And Viva Capital Announce Launch Of Quickpay

--New service gives construction GCs fast-and-easy access to a dedicated capital pool

ATLANTA, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProNovos , the construction intelligence platform, is partnering with Viva Capital to launch QuickPay, a new solution that will change how contractors access and move money. The upcoming integration will allow general contractors to pay subcontractors faster, strengthen field relationships, and protect cash flow without tying up their capital.

Unlike traditional early pay programs, QuickPay does not require general contractors (GCs) to front the cash. Instead, the funds come from a dedicated capital pool powered by Viva Capital, giving GCs the benefit of faster payments and project momentum without financial strain. GCs can also earn participation rebates, making it a smart strategic move.

For subcontractors, QuickPay means getting paid early-on their terms. By opting into early payment in exchange for a small discount, subcontractors get predictable cash flow without delays, paperwork, or uncertainty. Everything happens inside the ProNovos platform in just a few clicks.

"As a data scientist working with hundreds of contractors, I've seen firsthand how Days Sales Outstanding is climbing," said Bruce Orr, CEO of ProNovos. "Every extra day you add to DSO affects the bottom line. Our mission has always been to protect contractor profits-and more importantly, cash flow. QuickPay is a powerful step in that direction."

Backed by deep analytics and a significant capital commitment, QuickPay is more than just a payment feature-it's financial infrastructure built for the construction industry. It gives GCs and subcontractors the power to move faster, plan better, and build with less friction.

"We're not a bank-we're faster, more integrated, and designed specifically for construction," Orr added.

"No personal guarantees, no drawn-out approvals. Just access to capital, tied directly to real project data powered by ProNovos," said Greg DiDonna, President of Viva Capital.

General contractors interested in participating can go to pronovos/quickpay to learn more about QuickPay and how to get started.

About ProNovos

ProNovos provides cutting-edge cloud-based financial intelligence and project management solutions empower construction professionals to discover new opportunities, make informed decisions, save costs, and mitigate risks. This actionable technology is accessible anytime, anywhere, catering to superintendents, project managers, accountants, estimators, C-suite executives, and other decision-makers.

About Viva Capital

Viva Capital is a financial services firm providing innovative funding solutions for growing businesses. With a strong commitment to speed, flexibility, and client success, Viva Capital partners with companies to unlock working capital and drive long-term growth.

Media Contact: ProNovos Chief Operating Officer Samantha Lake: [email protected] , +19788214688

SOURCE ProNovos

