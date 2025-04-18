Zelensky On Attacks On Kharkiv And Sumy: Russia Began Good Friday With Missiles And Shaheds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Sumy, calling them a mockery of people and cities.

The Head of State said this in a message on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This is how Russia started this Good Friday - with ballistics, cruise missiles,“Shaheds” - mocking our people and cities. A missile attack on Kharkiv, just on the city. Dozens of ordinary houses, businesses, cars were damaged. About 70 people were injured, including five children, the youngest, Valeria, is only two years old. All the injured received the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one person died. Sumy. Russian attack drones. One of the targets is an ordinary bread production facility, an ordinary enterprise that has been working for the city for decades. Unfortunately, one person was killed by this strike. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones,” Zelensky said.

He noted that there were also Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions.

“Our rescuers, medics, other emergency and special services are all responding, all helping. I am grateful to each and every person who saves people and restores living conditions in the cities and villages of Ukraine. I am grateful to each of our partners who help defend Ukraine. Every defense package matters, all air defense systems, a sufficient number of missiles for air defense - all this really helps,” the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 18, Russians struck three Iskanders at the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv. One person was killed, at least 87 were injured , including six children.

Photo: SES