Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market To Hit $47.14 Billion By 2030 At 6.38% CAGR, Driven By Outsourcing Trends And Drug Innovation

|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$32.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$47.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs
3.2.1.2. Increasing Outsourcing Trends Among Pharmaceutical Companies
3.2.1.3. Surge In Number of Clinical Trials
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Compliance Issues While Outsourcing
3.2.2.2. Changing Scenarios in Developing Economies
3.3. Technological Landscape
3.3.1. Integration of AI in Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market
3.3.1.1. Current Dynamics and Future Trends
3.3.1.1.1. Drug Discovery and Design
3.3.1.1.2. AI-Assisted Drug API Synthesis
3.3.1.1.3. Process Optimization
3.3.1.1.4. Supply Chain Management
3.3.1.1.5. Clinical Trial Optimization
3.3.1.1.6. Regulatory Compliance
3.4. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Phase & Region (2021 - 2024)
3.4.1. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Phase (2021 - 2024)
3.4.2. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Region (2021 - 2024)
3.4.2.1. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in North America
3.4.2.2. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in Europe
3.4.2.3. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in Asia Pacific
3.4.2.4. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in Latin America
3.4.2.5. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in the Middle East & Africa
3.4.2.6. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Therapeutic Area (2021 - 2024)
3.5. Pricing Model Analysis
3.6. Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Porter's Five Analysis
3.6.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Stage Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Stage Type: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Stage Type: Movement Analysis
4.3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Stage Type, 2018 - 2030
4.4. Preclinical
4.5. Clinical
4.6. Commercial
Chapter 5. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Customer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Customer Type: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Customer Type: Movement Analysis
5.3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Customer Type, 2018 - 2030
5.4. Pharmaceutical
5.5. Biotechnology
Chapter 6. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis
6.3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutic Area, 2018 - 2030
6.4. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.5. Oncology
6.6. Respiratory Disorders
6.7. Neurology
6.8. Metabolic Disorders
6.9. Infectious Diseases
6.10. Others
Chapter 7. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
7.4. North America
7.5. Europe
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.7. Latin America
7.8. MEA
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Participant Categorization
8.2. Market Position Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. Lonza Group Ltd.
8.3.2. Novo Holdings (Catalent, Inc.)
8.3.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.3.4. Siegfried Holding AG
8.3.5. Recipharm AB
8.3.6. CordenPharma International
8.3.7. Samsung Biologics
8.3.8. Labcorp
8.3.9. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
8.3.10. Piramal Pharma Solutions
8.3.11. Jubilant Life Sciences (Jubilant Biosys Limited)
8.3.12. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
