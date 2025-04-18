Europa League: Amorim Draws Inspiration From Man United's 1999 Treble For Comeback Vs Lyon

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, April 18 (IANS) Ruben Amorim revealed that Manchester United's comeback against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final second leg was inspired by the famous 1999 Champions League final win.

Manchester United booked their place in the semi-final of the Europa League in an Old Trafford battle for the ages, edging out Lyon 7-6 on aggregate in the final seconds of extra-time.

"I was watching again the '99, the documentary (when we completed the Treble by beating Bayern Munich with two late goals in the Nou Camp), so to have some inspiration for this moment. But, was a great night. I think the team was tired, and you feel it during the game, and then 4-2 with one more player and, in the end, you think it's over. But here, it's never over," Amorim told TNT Sports.

The first nine-goal game in Europa League history saw Manchester United let a two-goal lead slip, as ten-man Lyon came from behind to lead 3-2; but late goals in extra time from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire sealed a memorable 5-4 victory (7-6 on aggregate) for the hosts.

"We tried to put Harry Maguire (up there) because he's the only guy that can score a goal with his headers. And then Kobbie Mainoo, he has a lack of pace in this moment because he had that injury and he stopped for a while, but he's really good on short spaces, and then he has the ability to do that kind of goal. And then we try it, and sometimes it works, and today was a good day," he added.

United will face Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-finals in May. Speaking about the semifinals opponent, Amorim said, "Anything is possible, you saw it today. Of course, the opponents are really good but we are here to fight. Even if we don't play perfect football, we can show the character.

"The character of the players was the main thing tonight. We have to focus as we are going to the semifinals and you don't win anything (for that), of course. This is mainly going to give us confidence and a clear target for these final games."