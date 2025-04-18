From Fear To Love: Bryan Post Brings Trauma-Informed Parenting Tour To Houston, Fort Worth & Arlington

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ARLINGTON, FORT WORTH AND HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bryan Post, internationally recognized child behavior expert and founder of the Post Institute, officially launches the From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour this April, beginning with live events in Houston on April 24 and Fort Worth/Arlington on April 25. This groundbreaking series of trauma-informed parenting workshops is designed to equip parents, educators, therapists, and care professionals with practical, science-backed tools for healing emotional wounds and building deeper connections with children. With a global itinerary ahead, the tour marks a renewed commitment to addressing early life trauma at the community level.The From Fear to Love tour is built on one core mission: to help caregivers move beyond fear-based reactions and into secure, emotionally connected relationships with children. In today's fast-paced and often overwhelming world, families are navigating rising rates of emotional dysregulation, anxiety, and unresolved trauma, especially among children. Bryan Post's evidence-backed approach provides powerful healing strategies that empower caregivers to recognize triggers, respond with empathy, and create lasting relational safety. As one of the most anticipated emotional healing events of 2025, the tour serves as a catalyst for breaking generational cycles and redefining what it means to parent with intention, compassion, and connection.Bryan Post is widely regarded as one of the nation's foremost experts in trauma-informed care, particularly in the areas of adoptive and foster family dynamics. With over two decades of clinical experience, he has worked with thousands of families across the United States and internationally, guiding them through some of the most complex behavioral and emotional challenges. His work emphasizes the power of connection, emotional safety, and non-punitive parenting models rooted in neuroscience and attachment theory. As the founder of the Post Institute, Bryan continues to influence how caregivers, educators, and mental health professionals understand and respond to trauma, reshaping the landscape of child development and family healing.Each From Fear to Love workshop offers a deeply immersive, in-person experience designed to educate and empower caregivers in Texas communities. Attendees can expect dynamic presentations that blend Bryan Post's decades of clinical experience with real-life case studies and practical strategies. These trauma-informed parenting workshops in Houston, Fort Worth, and Arlington, Texas, are rooted in neuroscience and attachment theory, offering actionable tools for everyday challenges.The From Fear to Love 2025 World Tour kicks off in Texas with two impactful dates: Houston on April 24 and Fort Worth/Arlington on April 25. Known for their vibrant, diverse communities, both cities provide an ideal setting to begin this trauma-informed journey. Families, educators, and care professionals in Texas will be the first to access Bryan Post's transformational methods live and in person. As one of the most anticipated emotional healing events in Houston, Fort Worth, and Arlington for 2025, these sessions equip parents, educators, and professionals with the skills to foster emotional resilience and build stronger, more connected relationships with children.Registration for the Houston, Fort Wort,h and Arlington events is now open. Seating is limited, and early sign-ups are encouraged to ensure availability. These one-day sessions are open to the public and are especially valuable for parents, educators, social workers, and mental health professionals. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of a movement that's changing the way we parent, teach, and heal. Bryan Post's From Fear to Love tour invites Texas communities to take the first step toward connection, compassion, and long-term transformation. For full details and registration, visit the Fear to Love website and join the journey toward trauma-informed change.

Bryan Post

LEAF Wraparound

+1 833-634-4872

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.