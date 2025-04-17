Retirement Community Hosts Los Angeles Fashion Show

Kingsley Manor's "A Black Tie Affair" features models aged 72 to 105

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsley Manor Retirement Community in Los Angeles will host its second annual fashion show on Thursday, April 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This exciting event will feature 10 residents, ranging in age from 72 to 105, showcasing their individual personalities and unique beauty on the runway.

Free tickets for the event are available online, although space is limited.

Before modeling, residents will be coached by a professional runway coach who previously worked with Tyra Banks. Residents will be styled by students from the Fashion Institute and professional hair and makeup artists. Each will share three looks: one drawn from their current wardrobe; one developed by two local boutiques who have volunteered to join the event; and "Black Tie Affairs," which explores how residents might have dressed when they were younger.

Olivia Acevedo, Miss America Los Angeles and a dancer for the L.A. Kings, will MC the event. Along with the fashion show, guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and music from the Karl Marsh Jazz Ensemble .

Michael Essex, life enrichment director at Kingsley Manor, started the community fashion show in 2024 as "a celebration of confidence and empowerment, providing a transformative experience for our residents, who often face limited opportunities to access such resources."

"What we just thought was going to be a regular event at the Manor has turned into something that none of us could have imagined," says Executive Director Liyon O'Quinn.

The event is presented in collaboration with Los Angeles Fashion Week.

About Kingsley Manor

Kingsley Manor is a Front Porch Community for seniors located in Los Angeles, California. Offering independent living, assisted living and a wide array of amenities and services, Kingsley Manor builds community by cultivating meaningful relationships and experiences that respond creatively to changing needs. Learn more at .

About Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high quality, accessible and welcoming human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities and other programs and services throughout the United States. Learn more at .

