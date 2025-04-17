AFCEA International Announces The Cyber Edge Writing Award Winners For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top 3 articles to be published in SIGNAL Magazine

Fairfax, Virginia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The challenges from individual and nation-state cyber adversaries continue to grow, making the future of cyber warfighting a whole-of-government, as well as an industry and academia set of problems. In AFCEA International's sixth annual The Cyber Edge Writing Award , sponsored by ManTech , 51 cyber experts challenged themselves to write articles that addressed this year's theme:“Cyber Defense for Critical Infrastructure,” all vying for cash prizes and recognition of their work.

“Innovation is at the heart of the connections that AFCEA International seeks to foster between government, military, industry and academia,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), adding that“to advance that innovation, AFCEA's own SIGNAL Media has prioritized encouraging and curating innovation among writers-particularly those learning or operating in the cyber environment-through this enormously successful contest and award that recognizes diverse cyber talents.”

AFCEA could not carry out this important function without the support of our partner ManTech , which has sponsored the award for each of the six years that the competition has been produced.“The future of warfare is happening right now, driven by sophisticated cyber attacks with the power to crash critical infrastructure, at will,” said Chris Cleary, vice president of ManTech's Cyber Practice.“Winners of this year's Cyber Edge Award show the best way to combat these threats: commitment to a strategy that deters, defends and dominates in the cyber battlespace."

A panel of judges, which includes members of AFCEA's Cyber, Homeland Security, Technology and Intelligence Committees, reviewed the submissions to help select the winners.

Participants were asked to submit articles identifying threats and offering novel solutions, including emerging technologies, training, tactics, techniques, procedures, policies and partnerships. The example problem presented was Volt Typhoon, the criminal hacker group backed by the Chinese Communist Party.

The winners will receive engraved awards, monetary prizes and recognition during an awards ceremony on May 5, 2025, in conjunction with TechNet Cyber , a flagship AFCEA International event. Most importantly, their articles will be published in the July issue of SIGNAL Magazine and posted online to SIGNAL Media.

The Cyber Edge Writing Award winners for 2025 are as follows:

The third-place award recipient is Matthew Maynard, with his article titled“Moving Beyond Traditional Risk Labels: Redefining Patch Management.”

Maynard is a cybersecurity researcher with more than 18 years of experience in information technology and information security. He currently serves as an incident response analyst III and purple team lead at BJC HealthCare, where he focuses on proactive threat hunting, adversary emulation and strengthening cyber defenses in the health care sector. Outside of his role at BJC, Maynard specializes in researching dark web forums and cyber criminal ecosystems. He is also a regular contributor to cybersecurity, having presented at events including RSAC, ShowMeCon and the CISO Platform.

In second place, Staff Sgt. Logan Houston, USAF, penned the article“Silence on Cyber Crimes Endangers Critical Infrastructure.” Houston is an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force, serving at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Directorate. He specializes in system administration, scripting and automation. He has also previously written for Crosstalk: The Defense Software Engineering Journal. Houston holds an associate's degree in information systems technology and is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in software engineering from Arizona State University.

The first-place award recipient is Evans Mugari, who wrote an article titled“Kyyivstar Cyber Attack: A Deep Dive into Cyber Warfare in Ukraine.” Mugari is an ardent advocate for cybersecurity, dedicating his career to safeguarding digital landscapes. With a deep-rooted passion for protecting data integrity and privacy, Mugari has immersed himself in various aspects of cybersecurity, from ethical hacking to network security. His journey began with a fascination for technology's potential and its vulnerabilities, leading him to pursue specialized education and certifications in the field. Mugari often shares his insights through workshops, blogs and conferences. Murgari is also a vocal proponent for cybersecurity education, aiming to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge to navigate the digital world securely.

Details about the 2025-26 contest will be available in fall 2025.

