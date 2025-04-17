Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Portable Outdoor Toilet (CTK-1515)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new portable outdoor toilet that would keep users cool in the spring and summer months and warm during the fall and winter," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the E Z JOHN. My design would provide added comfort when using a portable outdoor toilet at a park, construction site, concert, or other outdoor event."

The patent pending invention provides an improved design for a portable toilet. In doing so, it helps users stay cool during warm weather and warm during colder weather conditions. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could make using outdoor toilets more pleasant. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction companies, sports facilities, parks and recreation departments, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1515, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

