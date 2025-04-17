Google's Media CDN Surpasses 100 Tbps, Leveraging Youtube's Global Infrastructure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Google's Media Content Delivery Network has achieved a significant milestone by reaching a data transfer rate of 100 terabits per second . This development underscores Google's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure to meet the growing demands of video-on-demand , large file downloads, and selective live streaming applications.

Media CDN, introduced by Google Cloud, is designed to optimize the delivery of high-throughput content. By utilizing the same infrastructure that supports YouTube, Media CDN offers clients access to a network that spans over 200 countries and more than 1,300 cities. This extensive reach ensures that content is delivered efficiently and reliably to a global audience.

The platform incorporates advanced technologies to enhance streaming quality. Support for modern protocols such as QUIC , TLS 1.3, and BBR allows Media CDN to adapt to varying network conditions, ensuring smooth playback and reduced latency. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning facilitates personalized content delivery and dynamic ad insertion, catering to the evolving needs of media providers.

One notable implementation of Media CDN was during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Banglalink's OTT platform, Toffee, successfully streamed matches to millions of viewers. This deployment highlighted Media CDN's capability to handle large-scale live events with high-quality streaming.

