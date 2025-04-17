Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Discuss Developments In Afghanistan
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi discussed in a phone call on Thursday with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan HE Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the developments in Afghanistan.
During the call, they discussed regional and international efforts in support of stability and development in Afghanistan.
HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the fraternal Afghan people and all efforts aimed at achieving security and peace in Afghanistan.
