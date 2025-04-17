La Liga: Home Games For Barca, Real After Different Champions League Fortunes

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 17 (IANS) FC Barcelona will once again defend their hold on the top position in the Spanish La Liga standings as they and second-placed Real Madrid both play difficult rivals in front of their home fans this weekend. Barcelona have 70 points from 31 matches while Real Madrid have 66.

Barca will be at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday night after qualifying for the semifinal of the Champions League despite a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants looked tired in that game, and coach Hansi Flick will have to consider resting Lamine Yamal after the youngster seemed to play nearly every game, reports Xinhua. Inigo Martinez should be fresh after resting on Tuesday, while Gerard Martin continues at left back for the injured Alejandro Balde.

Real Madrid will hope to maintain their chances in the domestic competition when they entertain Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday night, after Madrid's Champions League exit (5-1 on aggregate) against Arsenal on Wednesday. Madrid were outplayed by Arsenal in both games, and the verdict in the Spanish press was that Carlo Ancelotti will lose his job at the end of the season. Kylian Mbappe is suspended for the game, but midfielder Dani Ceballos returns after a long layoff.

Fourth-placed Athletic travel to Madrid after a Europa League tie at home to Rangers on Thursday.

Fifth-placed Villarreal's hopes of playing in the Champions League got a boost with last weekend's 2-1 win over Betis, and Marcelino Garcia Toral's side can take another step towards that goal at home to an inconsistent Real Sociedad.

Betis travel to Girona on Monday night, with the latter needing to end a run of nine games without a win that has seen them drop worryingly close to the bottom three.

Espanyol take on Getafe at home on Saturday, with a win probably being enough to assure the home side's survival in the top-flight following wins away to Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo.

Rayo coach Inigo Perez signed a contract extension until 2026 in midweek, and his team is at home to an in-form Valencia.

Valencia's win at home to Sevilla last weekend also lifted them towards safety, and the club's form under Carlos Corberan would put it into the top-four if it continues through a whole season.

Sevilla sacked Xavier Garcia Pimienta in the wake of last week's defeat to Valencia, with veteran Joaquin Caparros returning for a fourth spell in charge, which starts with a home game against Alaves. Alaves are currently fourth from bottom, but could kick off the match in the bottom three if Leganes win their visit to a Mallorca side looking to qualify for Europe.

Las Palmas could also move out of the bottom three and above Alaves after shocking Getafe a week ago. That win probably saved Diego Martinez's job as Las Palmas coach, but he has a difficult task on Saturday with a home game against third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Atletico eased past Valladolid on Monday with Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth in excellent form and look to have too much firepower.