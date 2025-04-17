Trident Iot Is Now Authorized For Z-Wave Controller Certification Testing

- Bettina Roll, Certification Program Manager for the Z-Wave AllianceCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trident IoT is pleased to announce that it has been officially approved as an authorized test lab for Z-Wave Controller certifications on both the Z-Wave Plus and Z-Wave Plus v2 standards and specifications.With this approval, Trident IoT can now offer product developers a streamlined path to full Z-Wave system certification, ensuring any Z-Wave product meets the rigorous standards set by the Alliance.“Our approval as a test lab for Z-Wave controllers was the last piece in providing full support for Z-Wave ecosystem developers and further reinforces our commitment to helping companies bring reliable, and compliant products to market faster.” said Mariusz Malkowski, Chief Technology Officer of Trident IoT.“Certification is the foundation of the Z-Wave ecosystem, ensuring that every device meets the highest standards for interoperability, security, and reliability,” said Bettina Roll, Certification Program Manager for the Z-Wave Alliance.“Trident IoT's expanded capabilities will provide developers with more options and greater efficiency in bringing certified Z-Wave solutions to market. This milestone not only strengthens the certification program but also reinforces the Alliance's commitment to a robust and interoperable smart home ecosystem.”The addition of Z-Wave controller testing services complements Trident IoT's existing service offerings, including Zigbee and Matter testing, RF performance testing and design and development services. The company's state-of-the-art testing facilities and expert team ensure that products comply with the latest wireless standards and regulatory requirements, facilitating smooth market entry for global manufacturers.For more information or start a quote, please visit or email ...About Trident IoT:Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you to get to revenue faster with simply better products.

