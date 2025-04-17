Cool Roof Foam And Coatings Completes Multi-Million-Dollar NASA Project At Kennedy Space Center

Aerial view of Kennedy Space Center rooftops after restoration

- Peter Panagakos, President of Cool Roof Foam and CoatingsKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cool Roof Foam and Coatings , a top-tier roofing contractor in energy-efficient commercial roofing solutions, has successfully completed numerous, multi-million-dollar projects with NASA, applying its industry-leading Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roof Systems and SILICONE Roof Restoration Coating to multiple buildings at the Kennedy Space Center. Among these structures are the iconic facilities housing the Saturn V rocket and the Atlantis space shuttle - two of the most significant artifacts in space exploration history.Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) was initially developed by NASA engineers to create the world's lightest, most durable insulation-capable of maintaining rocket fuel tanks at an astonishing -423°F. Today, Cool Roof brings that same technology to commercial clients, delivering energy-efficient and highly durable roofing systems that significantly outperforms traditional roofing materials.NASA, known for its rigorous contractor vetting process, entrusted Cool Roof Foam and Coatings to provide a long-term roofing solution designed to protect high-value assets.“As a specialty roofing contractor committed to quality and innovation, we are proud to be selected by NASA to help solve these issues for such a critical project,” said Peter Panagakos, President of Cool Roof Foam and Coatings.“This partnership underscores our reputation as the top contractor in our field, and we're honored to contribute to the protection of these historic buildings.”Cool Roof is the exclusive provider of the only Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Roof System with a single-source manufacturer Category 5 Hurricane Wind Warranty for both labor and materials, guaranteeing performance even in the most extreme weather conditions.In addition to its SPF installations, Cool Roof prioritizes Silicone Roof Restoration Coating whenever feasible, delivering long-term protection and substantial savings for clients like NASA at a third of the cost of re-roofing - while minimizing disruption to operations.About Cool Roof Foam and CoatingsAs one of the country's largest and most reputable specialty commercial roofing contractors, Cool Roof Foam and Coatings has built a national reputation for providing energy-efficient commercial roof replacement services with a 20-year, Life-of-the-Building Warranty and the only CAT5 Hurricane-Proof roof system.Cool Roof is a trusted partner among property owners and managers, condominium boards, general contractors, municipalities, and large-scale commercial clients seeking affordable high-quality roofing solutions that consistently outperform traditional re-roofing options long-term. Cool Roof installs millions of square feet of high-performance Silicone Roof Restoration Coating and Spray Polyurethane Foam Roof Systems (SPF) annually, achieving economies of scale by purchasing materials directly, rather than through distribution channels and guarantees the lowest price in the nation.With a perfect A+ Better Business Bureau rating and over fifty 5-star Google reviews, Cool Roof Foam and Coatings is known for its superior workmanship, cost-effective solutions, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. Cool Roof delivers long-term protection and substantial savings for clients like NASA at a third of the cost of re-roofing - while minimizing disruption to operations.Businesses and organizations seeking high-performance, energy-efficient roofing solutions can learn more or schedule a free estimate, visit: ; Connect with us on LinkedIn .

