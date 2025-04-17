Actor Karthi Heads To Sabarimala To Offer Prayers To Lord Ayyappa

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Karthi, whose upcoming film 'Sardar 2' is on the verge of completion, has undertaken a holy pilgrimage to the world famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of the actor prayerfully completing the Irumudi Kattu ritual before setting off on the pilgrimage.

Interestingly, Karthi was seen offering prayers at the temple along with another popular Tamil actor, Mohan Ravi, who is also now in Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, shooting for director P S Mithran's eagerly awaited spy thriller 'Sardar 2', featuring Karthi in the lead, is fast nearing completion. It may be recalled that only recently, the film's shooting had entered its 100th day.

Director and writer Rathna Kumar, who is a co-writer of the Sardar2 script, on Thursday posted pictures of himself with director Dharani from the sets of Sardar 2.

He wrote,“#21YearsofGhilli. Love you sir. Thank you for #Ghilli. With Director Dharani sir from the sets of #Sardar2.

On seeing the lights in the background. I said it reminded 'Kokara kokarako' song Light house. We spoke about 'Ghilli' for a while. And felt like vibing for it one more time. Thumchaaak.”

It may be recalled that director P S Mithran, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had said that only five to 10 per cent of the film remained to be shot.

Mithran had also confirmed that dubbing work on the film was also progressing simultaneously on the film.

“Only another five to 10 per cent of the film is left. Yes, dubbing is also happening simultaneously,” he had informed on the sidelines of an event organised to launch the prologue of the film.

The prologue released recently gave away the fact that actor S J Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

Sardar 2 will feature, apart from Karthi S J Suryah and Rajisha Vijayan, actors Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed among others.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.